2Mynds Partners with Dutch Open ATP Tournament to Elevate Player Performance Through Mental Preparation and Recovery

A picture and diagram that shows the PRO Zone's four routine types and their impact

A graphical overview of the PRO Zone's content and impact

Addressing mental preparation and recovery of professional tennis players

The Dutch Open is a fantastic showcase of emerging talent, and we’re excited to provide players with a resource that helps them stay mentally sharp during multiple days of performance under pressure”
— Leon Bax
BUNSCHOTEN, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Mynds, a leader in mental fitness training for athletes, is proud to announce its collaboration with the 2025 Dutch Open ATP tennis tournament in Bunschoten. As part of this collaboration, all participating players will receive complimentary access to the 2Mynds PRO Zone, a cutting-edge digital resource that optimizes mental preparation and recovery.

The Dutch Open, a premier ATP event on clay, attracts top-tier talent from around the world. With the increasing recognition of mental fitness as a cornerstone of elite performance, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to supporting athletes holistically.

“We’re thrilled to bring our PRO Zone to the Dutch Open,” said Dr. Leon Bax, founder and CEO of 2Mynds. “This tournament is a fantastic showcase of emerging and established talent, and we’re excited to provide players with a resource that helps them stay mentally sharp, focused, and adaptable during multiple days of performance under pressure.”

The 2Mynds PRO Zone offers AI-guided preparation and recovery routines that have their foundation in unique science-based physiological progressions. Depending on the situation and goal, players can tailor the content to individual preparation and recovery demands to achieve peak performance.

Tournament Director Tom Nijssen added, “2Mynds' PRO Zone aligns perfectly with our mission to support players in every aspect of their performance at our tournament. We are thrilled to work with 2Mynds to ensure that players can add an optional mental component to their preparation and recovery regimes.”

This partnership marks another milestone in 2Mynds’ mission to revolutionize mental training in sports. By teaming up with the Dutch Open, 2Mynds continues to expand its impact across the global tennis community.

Stefanie Allen
2Mynds
+1 408-685-6101
hello@2mynds.com

2Mynds Partners with Dutch Open ATP Tournament to Elevate Player Performance Through Mental Preparation and Recovery

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


