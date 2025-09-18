Karnataka Tourism to Showcase Heritage Circuits and Regional Landscapes at TTF Hyderabad 2025

Elephant Family at Bandipur National Park in Karnataka Yana Caves in the Heart of Karnataka Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka Iconic Gol Gumbad: A Majestic Architectural Marvel in Karnataka, India

Highlighting Karnataka’s Heritage Sites, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Natural Attractions at the Travel & Tourism Fair in Hyderabad

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA , INDIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is set to participate in the upcoming Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Hyderabad 2025, scheduled to be held on 19 and 20 September 2025 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Recognized as one of India’s leading travel trade exhibitions, TTF Hyderabad provides a dynamic platform for states and tourism stakeholders to present their offerings to both trade professionals and discerning travelers.As one of India’s most vibrant and diverse states, Karnataka will highlight its diverse blend of heritage, culture, adventure, and natural beauty at this year’s edition of the fair. The Karnataka Pavilion will offer visitors an opportunity to engage with the state’s wide-ranging tourism circuits, interactive experiences, and sustainable travel initiatives, positioning the state as a preferred destination for travelers from Telangana and across India.Karnataka’s showcase at TTF Hyderabad will spotlight its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the renowned ruins of Hampi, the group of Mouments at Pattadakal, the sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala and the bio-diversity hotspot of the Western Ghats. Alongside its architectural heritage, the state’s natural beauty will be showcased through the Sharavathi River valleys, the coastal stretch of Om Beach, and the rich biodiversity of Nagarahole and the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary. Karnataka’s vibrant cultural identity will also feature prominently, with highlights such as the grand Mysuru Dussehra procession, authentic culinary traditions like Mysore Pak, filter coffee, and masala dosa, as well as the luxury travel experience aboard The Golden Chariot.For wildlife and adventure enthusiasts, Karnataka offers a significant network of sanctuaries and national parks, including Bandipur, Nagarhole, Bannerghatta, and Dandeli, which are renowned for their thriving biodiversity. The state also promotes adventure activities such as trekking, river rafting, and camping, making it an appealing destination for thrill-seekers.With the growing demand for wellness and spiritual tourism, Karnataka will emphasize its yoga and meditation centers, wellness retreats, and spiritual circuits that provide rejuvenating experiences to visitors. Additionally, the state’s emphasis on eco-tourism and responsible travel aims to ensure that tourism development benefits both local communities and the environment. Karnataka has been actively encouraging community-based tourism models and sustainable practices, reinforcing its commitment to preserving its natural and cultural heritage for future generations.By participating in TTF Hyderabad 2025, Karnataka Tourism aims to enhance its engagement with travel agents, tour operators, and tourism industry professionals through B2B meetings, trade collaborations, and networking platforms. The state’s presence at the event reflects its objective to position Karnataka as a year-round tourism destination, offering a diverse range of experiences for various traveler segments, including heritage tourism, wildlife exploration, wellness retreats, and coastal getaways.Karnataka Tourism’s presence at the event is expected to provide opportunities for business interactions, collaboration with travel partners, and broader visibility for the state’s offerings in the southern market. By emphasizing both, its well-known and emerging destinations, Karnataka aims to highlight the depth and variety of experiences available to travelers.

