The Salem Pain Clinic in Surrey Canada Provides Integrated Pain Therapy and Societal Risk Management; Per Research Data

Our mission is clinical excellence with societal impact; by treating people, restoring families, and protecting communities” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada, healing means more than relieving symptoms. Under the leadership of Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the clinic is a center of excellence for addressing not only pain but also substance misuse and sleep disturbances. The clinic also addresses and mitigates societal risk factors that can disrupt lives, families, and communities.Drawing on years of clinical experience and published peer-reviewed research , the clinic applies a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to restore patient function, improve quality of life, and support public safety goals. By treating physical pain, supporting recovery from substance dependence, improving sleep health, and participating in medicolegal evaluations, Salem Pain Clinic contributes directly to both personal healing and community resilience.Chronic pain affects every part of a patient’s life: physically, emotionally, socially, and economically. The Surrey Pain Clinic provides therapy for a wide range of pain conditions, including fibromyalgia, spinal pain, arthritis, neuropathic pain, injury-related pain, and complex pain syndromes. Their multimodal therapy model incorporates interventional procedures, medication optimization, physical therapy, behavioral support, and long-term wellness strategies. Each treatment plan is personalized to help patients reduce pain, return to work, resume family roles, and regain independence.Pain and substance misuse often coexist in many patients. The Salem Pain Clinic provides structured opioid tapering, medication monitoring, and recovery support in a nonjudgmental, medically supervised environment. They help patients transition from dependence to stability using a blend of pharmacological strategies, mental health counseling, and community support resources. Whether referred by family physicians, courts, or insurers, patients receive ethical, evidence-based treatment prioritizing dignity and long-term recovery.Pain and poor sleep often create a vicious cycle. That’s why the Surrey Pain Clinic treats insomnia and sleep disruption as central components of chronic pain management. They offer therapy that combines medication help, non-drug treatments, sleep hygiene education, and cognitive-behavioral methods designed for patients with insomnia related to pain or substance abuse. Improving sleep means improving recovery. Better sleep reduces inflammation, restores energy, and supports mood regulation: all vital to long-term healing.Another factor that sets the Salem Pain Clinic apart is its role in risk management and public safety. They make sure that a patient's recovery meets overall safety and legal standards by conducting fitness-to-drive evaluations, workplace return-to-duty programs, and child custody assessments. This is enhanced by working together with insurance companies, lawyers, and government agencies. The clinic supports enterprise-wide risk management by reducing risks associated with medication misuse, unsafe driving, impaired job performance, and family instability. They deliver clear, evidence-based reports that help partners make informed decisions while advocating for fair, patient-centered outcomes.At the Surrey Pain Clinic, healing is layered. They manage pain to improve lives, treat substance misuse to restore autonomy, and address insomnia to support recovery. Indeed, they apply their expertise to minimize broader risks to society. Whether engaging patients, providers, insurers, or other stakeholders, the clinic partners with them in building a safer, healthier future: one patient at a time.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

