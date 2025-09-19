Green Power Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Power Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Green Power Market?

The market for green power has seen quick expansion in the past few years. Projected growth sees it increasing from $87.7 billion in 2024 to $99.72 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Factors such as corporate sustainability objectives, government incentives, schemes for energy independence, environmental apprehensions and regulations, along with lower costs for renewable energy are responsible for its promotional progress in the historic period.

The market for green energy is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $183.25 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The projected growth in this period can be associated with factors such as adjustments to policy and regulations, trends relating to investments and funding, changes in market demand and consumer behaviour, cost-cutting and scaling up economies, and worldwide initiatives for energy transition. Main trends expected during the forecasted period encompass energy generation decentralisation, advancement in storage solutions, corporate procurement of renewable resources, the rise of offshore wind energy and the electrification of the transport sector.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Green Power Global Market Growth?

The surge in urbanization is forecasted to drive the expansion of the green power market. Urbanization signifies the large-scale migration of people to small, concentrated areas, culminating in the formation of cities. This trend leads to substantial increases in both actual and potential energy consumption. In a bid to satisfy the growing demands for green power and curb emissions, urban regions place increased emphasis on renewable energy as a prospective sustainable power solution for the future. For example, per the data shared by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland, the urban population in 2022 stood at 3.5 billion. This figure is anticipated to rise to 6.3 billion by 2050, which would account for over 70% of the world's population, up from the current 50%. Hence, the escalating urbanization is fueling the growth of the green power market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Green Power Market?

Major players in the Green Power include:

• General Electric Renewable Energy LLC

• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

• Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

• Adani Green Energy Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Earthlinked Technologies Inc.

• Ormat Technologies Inc.

• Senvion S.A.

• Ørsted A/S

• Tata Power Company Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Green Power Market?

Innovating products has become a prominent trend in the green power market, with numerous key businesses focusing on fresh technological ideas to maintain their hold in the industry. For instance, the American conglomerate General Electric Company, commonly known as GE, rolled out a novel digital product portfolio in May 2022. Named 'Lifespan', this wind asset management platform is built to help clients enhance the efficiency and functioning of renewable resources. It is noteworthy that Lifespan suite is a fully integrated, technology-neutral product developed in partnership with operators for improved performance.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Green Power Market Report?

The green powermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solutions, Services

2) By Type: Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Hydroelectric Power, Biofuels, Other Types

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Renewable Energy Systems, Energy Storage Solutions, Energy Management Systems

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Financing Solutions

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Green Power Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the green power market, dominating all regions. However, the most rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The green power market report includes analyses and insights from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

