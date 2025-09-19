The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Grooming Services Market to Grow at 7.8 CAGR from 2025-2029

It will grow to $11.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Pet Grooming Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for pet grooming services has seen a significant expansion in past years. By growing from $7.9 billion in 2024 to $8.44 billion in 2025, it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical period's growth can be tied to an increase in pet ownership, the humanization of pets, a boost in disposable income, the impact of social media, and hectic lifestyles.

In the coming years, robust growth is predicted for the pet grooming services market, which is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2029, a surge manifested through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the integration of e-commerce, globalization, an increase in pet insurance and mobile grooming services, and government regulation. Key trends observed for the forecast period encompass virtual grooming consultations, do-it-yourself grooming kits, grooming services based on subscription, the use of human-grade ingredients, and the application of artificial intelligence in grooming tools.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Pet Grooming Services Market?

Anticipated growth in pet spending is likely to spur progress in the pet grooming services sector. This spending encompasses pet food, pet buying, necessary items and medications, pet services, and vet services. Due to enhanced education and exposure, individuals are more comfortable devoting funds to their pets, seeing pets as family members rather than just home protectors. The American Pet Products Association, a U.S. community devoted to pet industry knowledge, stated in March 2024 that the total U.S pet industry expenditure is projected to hit $150.6 billion in 2024. This portrays an upward trend from $147.0 billion in 2023, and $136.8 billion in 2022. Consequently, the uptick in pet expenditure is fueling the expansion of the pet grooming services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Major players in the Pet Grooming Services include:

• PetSmart LLC

• Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

• Pets At Home Inc.

• Pet Supplies Plus

• Independent Pet Partners

• Pet Supermarket Inc.

• Dogtopia Enterprises

• Wag Labs Inc.

• PetPeople Enterprises LLC

• Pet Palace Resort

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Leading businesses in the pet grooming services sphere are focusing their efforts on developing innovative tech-based solutions such as Pet Care Services Platforms, aimed at optimizing customer experience and improving operational efficiencies. These platforms come equipped with a host of services, such as facilitating appointments, processing payments, initiating customer communication, and tracking services. For instance, in January 2023, Village Pet Care, a US-based enterprise offering services in pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, unveiled their new pet care services platform. This platform aims at delivering consistent and dependable services in the fields of pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and training throughout the United States. By providing uniform and high-grade services, Village Pet Care aspires to combat the market segmentation which frequently results in uneven service quality.

How Is The Pet Grooming Services Market Segmented?

The pet grooming services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Bathing, Brushing, Nail Trimming, Other Services

2) By Pet: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Household, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Bathing: Basic Bathing, Medicated Bathing, De-shedding Bathing

2) By Brushing: Coat Brushing, Dematting Services, De-shedding Services

3) By Nail Trimming: Basic Nail Trimming, Nail Grinding, Nail Painting

4) By Other Services: Ear Cleaning, Teeth Cleaning, Flea And Tick Treatment, Grooming Packages

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Pet Grooming Services Market?

In 2024, the pet grooming services market was dominated by North America, which held the largest share. The market report predicts rapid growth for the Asia-Pacific region in the future. This report analyzes several global regions, inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

