Brad K. Block to Speak at LA Chef Conference; BKB Hosts 'BKB 4 Life!' Raffle with Somni Dinner & Luxury Culinary Prizes

Brad K. Block joins LA ChefCon as a featured panelist, while BKB Enterprises hosts a luxury culinary raffle including dinner at three-Michelin-starred Somni.

I’m honored to bring the builder’s voice to LA ChefCon. Construction is the invisible craft behind every unforgettable dining experience.” — Brad K. Block

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad K. Block , founder and president of BKB Enterprises , has been selected as a panelist at this year’s LA Chef Conference , the leading annual gathering for chefs, restaurateurs, hotel F&B professionals, and other hospitality leaders. Over the years, the conference has drawn luminaries such as Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Nancy Silverton, Alice Waters, Jonathan Waxman, and Ludo Lefebvre.Widely respected for bringing some of Los Angeles’ most acclaimed restaurant concepts to life, including the newly opened Somni and Seline, Brad K. Block will lend his extensive expertise in high-end restaurant construction and development as a featured panelist in “From Concept to Concrete: Location, Design, and Business Structure.” Block will offer valuable insight into the architectural, operational, and financial elements that drive successful hospitality projects. With decades of hands-on experience and a reputation for delivering meticulous execution and luxury finishes, Mr. Block is uniquely positioned to inform and inspire the industry’s creators, builders, and tastemakers.BKB Enterprises is also proud to host a high‑value raffle during the conference, with prizes designed to excite chefs, culinary enthusiasts, and hospitality insiders alike. All raffle items are custom‑engraved with the bold “BKB 4 Life!” logo and co‑branded with the LA Chef Conference and OpenTable logos. Prizes include premium Messmeister chef knives, Cargo Crew chef aprons, Parkway Homes adjustable rolling knife sharpener kits, and Messmeister knife bags. The grand prize is a showstopper: dinner for two at the illustrious three‑Michelin‑starred Somni restaurant, recently reopened in West Hollywood and built by BKB Enterprises. A second prize features a $600 travel credit to the luxurious NOMAD Hotel Group. The raffle represents a celebration of the culinary arts, construction excellence, and the people who bring dining experiences to life.“At BKB, we don’t just build restaurants—we build the stage where creativity, culture, and craft come to life. Being part of LA Chef Conference is an honor because it brings together the visionaries who push this industry forward. Our raffle is our way of giving back to that community—chefs, operators, and innovators—who inspire us to keep raising the bar on every project we touch. BKB 4 Life!”- Brad K. Block, BKB EnterprisesAbout BKB EnterprisesBKB Enterprises is a premier construction and project management firm specializing in high-end restaurant, hospitality, and lifestyle spaces. Founded by Brad K. Block, the company has earned a reputation as the go-to builder for some of the most ambitious culinary and hospitality projects in Southern California. Known for its craftsmanship, precision, and ability to turn complex design concepts into tangible reality, on time and on budget. BKB’s portfolio includes standout builds such as the newly reopened Michelin-starred Somni, the elegant Seline tasting menu restaurant, Soulmate, Yardbird, multiple Fogo de Chão locations, Blue Ribbon Sushi, STK, and KYU. With a legacy of delivering spaces that blend luxury finishes with operational excellence, BKB Enterprises continues to shape the environment where the culinary world’s best experiences come to life.About LA Chef ConferenceFounded in 2018 by Brad Metzger of BMRS (Brad Metzger Restaurant Solutions), LA Chef Conference has grown from a small, invite‑only gathering into one of the premier annual events for the hospitality industry on the West Coast. It brings together chefs, restaurateurs, managers, pastry chefs, beverage directors, mixologists, and other leaders in restaurant and hotel operations for a full day of panels, cooking demonstrations, networking, and community building. With ticket access via lottery and priority for professionals in operations and ownership, LA Chef Con fosters deep conversations about the challenges, opportunities, and innovations facing culinary teams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.