Baruch Gayton Triumphs with Stadium of Fire 2025; Poised to Partner with AMERICA 250|UTAH Commemorations in 2026

Wayne Baruch & Chuck Gayton at Utah State Capitol during the launch of AMERICA 250|UTAH Rascal Flatts, Headliners of Stadium of Fire 2025 A peak behind-the-scenes with Baruch Gayton at Stadium of Fire 2025

Baruch Gayton wowed 50,000 at Stadium of Fire 2025 and now prepares to produce Utah’s marquee events for AMERICA 250|UTAH in 2026.

Seeing tens of thousands come together to sing, celebrate, and reflect on freedom was truly moving. This production was a powerful testament to the art of our signature Message Entertainment.” — Chuck Gayton

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baruch Gayton Productions once again delivered a breathtaking experience with Stadium of Fire 2025, drawing a sold-out audience of nearly 50,000 people to LaVell Edwards Stadium. This year’s celebration blended music, storytelling, and cutting-edge technology in a way that left the crowd in awe, reaffirming the event’s status as one of the nation’s largest and most beloved Independence Day celebrations.Headlining the night was country music powerhouse Rascal Flatts, reuniting with a setlist taking a nostalgic journey through hits like “Life Is a Highway,” “Bless the Broken Road,” and “What Hurts the Most,” igniting stadium-wide singalongs and emotional moments of unity. Fans and families described the performance as unforgettable, noting the trio’s energy and the electric atmosphere they created.The evening’s spectacle reached new heights with the largest stadium-based drone and pyrotechnic display in the United States, a dazzling combination of synchronized drones and Grucci fireworks choreographed to patriotic music. The sky lit up with stunning visuals that merged innovation and tradition, creating a breathtaking finale that underscored the scale and ambition of the event. Military tributes—including a thrilling flyover by Utah’s National Guard helicopters, skydivers, and the Joint Service Color Guard—added depth and meaning to the celebration, honoring those who serve with courage and sacrifice. The stadium crowd reacted emotionally to a heartfelt tribute to the bravery of three America’s Freedom Festival honorees.Televised around the world on the American Forces Network, Stadium of Fire 2025 also reached more than one million U.S. service members and their families in over 100 countries, amplifying its impact far beyond Utah’s borders.“This year’s Stadium of Fire exemplified everything we strive for—community, storytelling, and scale,” said Wayne Baruch, Writer & Producer at Baruch Gayton Productions. Chuck Gayton , Producer & Director, added, “Seeing tens of thousands come together to sing, celebrate, and reflect on freedom was truly moving. This production was a powerful testament to the art of our signature Message Entertainment.”Looking ahead, Baruch Gayton Productions is honored to have been appointed by the State of Utah to lead the design and production of key events for the AMERICA 250|UTAH “Year of Celebration and Service” in 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These events will highlight Utah’s rich heritage and unique history while fostering civic pride, unity and American patriotism for future generations.With the resounding success of their 21st Stadium of Fire production, Baruch Gayton Productions has once again demonstrated its unparalleled ability to merge meaningful narratives with extraordinary live production. Their proven expertise positions them to deliver unforgettable experiences for both Utah and the nation as the countdown to AMERICA 250|UTAH begins.About Baruch Gayton ProductionsBaruch Gayton Productions pioneers Message Entertainment, merging compelling storytelling with large-scale, purpose-driven production. Their live and broadcast events—spanning patriotic spectacles, cultural milestones, and civic celebrations—consistently uplift, unite, and inspire audiences across the globe.

