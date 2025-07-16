BKB ENTERPRISES' WEST HOLLYWOOD RESTAURANT BUILD, SOMNI, EARNS THREE MICHELIN STARS JUST SEVEN MONTHS AFTER COMPLETION

Chef Aitor Zabala of SOMNI & Brad K. Block of BKB Enterprises

Chef Aitor gave everything to this project, and our team matched that energy every step of the way. Watching SOMNI earn its three Michelin stars is the ultimate validation.” — Brad K. Block

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only seven months after opening its doors, SOMNI has earned one of the rarest honors in the culinary world: three Michelin stars. BKB Enterprises , the general contractor behind the project, proudly celebrates the recognition and the extraordinary journey that led to it.Nestled in the heart of West Hollywood, SOMNI is the brainchild of visionary chef Aitor Zabala, whose tasting menu has captured international acclaim for its artistry, storytelling, and technique. BKB Enterprises was entrusted with building the physical world around that vision, a space that supports not only the performance of world-class cuisine, but the emotional rhythm of the guest experience.“From day one, we knew SOMNI wasn’t just going to be a restaurant, it was going to be a legacy,” said Brad Block , Owner of BKB Enterprises. “Chef Aitor’s vision required total precision. Every material, every finish, every hidden layer behind the walls was part of the story. We built SOMNI with heart, with humility, and with the respect it deserved.”BKB’s role went far beyond the usual definition of a build-out. The firm worked hand-in-hand with Chef Aitor, the SOMNI team, the designers, and a handpicked roster of specialized subcontractors to execute one of the most intricate and ambitious culinary spaces in Los Angeles.Key elements of the build included a custom open kitchen, meticulously engineered to support Chef Aitor’s precise culinary choreography. Seamless millwork, carefully tuned acoustics, and sophisticated lighting were integrated to shape the restaurant’s intimate, immersive mood. Every finish was executed with high-tolerance detailing by elite artisans, while critical infrastructure was discreetly embedded to maintain the clean, almost spiritual integrity of the space’s design.“We’re proud of the work, but even more proud of the collaboration,” Block said. “Chef Aitor gave everything to this project, and our team matched that energy every step of the way. Watching SOMNI earn its three Michelin stars is the ultimate validation.”As SOMNI continues to define a new standard for fine dining in Los Angeles, BKB Enterprises stands proudly behind the walls, not just as builders, but as partners in a shared dream realized.About BKB EnterprisesBased in Southern California, BKB Enterprises is a boutique general contractor specializing in high-concept hospitality, culinary, and commercial environments. Known for a meticulous, client-first approach and a deep respect for craft, BKB brings world-class spaces to life, one project at a time.

