National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), taking place in October, serves an important time to celebrate the contributions of individuals with disabilities and the programs that make their success possible in today’s workforce.

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), along with its Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, is recognizing the month by hosting events and webinars, sharing success stories, and talking about the many pathways available for Iowans with disabilities to find a successful career.

Check out the information below on the various NDEAM activities and employment opportunities happening next month!

Learn more: Celebrating 2025's National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM)