Autumn 2025 in Yokohama: Oktoberfest, Food Festival, and Local Signature Dishes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening its port in 1859, Yokohama has welcomed cultures and flavors from around the world. This fall, the city will host a variety of events that blend food and history, from a lively craft beer festival to a gourmet festival in Japan’s largest Chinatown. Visitors can also enjoy Yokohama’s signature dishes—many of which originated here—throughout the year.◆Upcoming Food EventsYokohama Oktoberfest 2025- Dates: Friday, September 26 – Monday, October 13, 2025 (holiday)- Location: Yokohama Red Brick WarehouseOne of Japan’s first centers of authentic beer brewing, Yokohama celebrates this tradition every fall with Yokohama Oktoberfest. This year, approximately 100 varieties of beer will be available, including special collaborations with local brewery Yokohama Beer. Authentic German bands will add festive sounds to the historic waterfront venue.Details: Official Website https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/oktoberfest/ The 18th Bishokusetu (Yokohama Chinatown Food Festival)- Dates: Saturday, November 1 – Sunday, November 30, 2025- Location: Yokohama ChinatownYokohama Chinatown, one of the largest in Japan and a popular destination for visitors from around the world, hosts the annual “Bishokusetu” gourmet event every autumn. This year’s program includes the seasonal Shanghai Crab Fair, the Gastronomy Gathering showcasing regional Chinese cuisines, and curated food experiences at popular restaurants.Details: Official Website https://www.chinatown.or.jp/ (Information available from Tuesday, October 14)◆Yokohama-Originated & Specialty DishesYokohama is the birthplace of many dishes that helped shape Japan’s Western-style food culture. Here are some signature flavors you can enjoy while exploring the city this fall:- Gyūnabe (Beef Hotpot): A miso-based sukiyaki-style hotpot that spread during the Meiji era.- Beer: Yokohama’s waterfront area, including Minato Mirai, is known as "Craft Beer City," boasting one of the highest concentrations of craft breweries in Japan today.- Napolitan: Spaghetti seasoned with tomato ketchup.- Doria: Butter rice topped with cream sauce and baked gratin-style.- Uchiki Pan’s English Bread: A simple, classic taste preserved since the bakery’s founding.(Both Napolitan and Doria were invented at Yokohama’s historic Hotel New Grand, which still serves the original recipes today.)Other local specialties include:- Yokohama Iekei Ramen: Rich pork bone soy sauce broth with straight, thick noodles.- Sanmamen: A “Japanese-Chinese fusion” ramen topped with stir-fried vegetables in a starchy sauce.- Kiyoken Shumai Bento: A beloved boxed meal featuring shumai, unchanged for decades and a favorite among travelers.These dishes can be enjoyed throughout the city year-round, offering visitors a true taste of Yokohama’s culinary heritage.◆More to DiscoverPair your gourmet journey with Yokohama’s unique scenery. From Yamashita Park and Harbor View Park, enjoy sweeping views of the Bay Bridge and passing ships. The Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, a renovated historical building, offers shopping, dining, and event spaces all within walking distance of major food spots.This autumn, take a journey through Yokohama’s history and cuisine. From local craft beer and authentic Chinatown flavors to Yokohama-born dishes, these experiences highlight the unique charm of this historic port city.◆AccessFrom Tokyo Station: About 30 minutes (JR Tokaido Line)From Haneda Airport: About 30 minutes (Keikyu Line direct)From Narita Airport: About 90 minutes (Narita Express, limited service)◆Official LinksYokohama Visitors Guide https://www.yokohamajapan.com Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/ Yokohama Chinatown https://www.chinatown.or.jp/

