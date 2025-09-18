Avenio Beta Launch: Join the 30+ BioPharma’s Already Driving Smarter Clinical Trial Execution

From research to enrollment to monitoring, Avenio AI embraced by 30+ BioPharma teams is powering smarter, faster, secure, and compliant trial execution.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avenio AI , a Silicon Valley startup reimagining BioPharma clinical operations with Agentic AI, announces the Beta Launch of AvenioGPT , opening access to its growing waitlist and a wider group of specialists driving deep clinical research and trials at BioPharmas, CROS, and academic research centers.The Avenio Beta follows an oversubscribed Alpha release in July 2025 that drew adoption across BioPharma enterprises, CROs, and leading academic institutes. With expanded capacity, agentic capability, and new features, AvenioGPT is now helping teams accelerate enrollment, streamline site operations, strengthen medical monitoring, and generating audit-ready regulatory forms & documents.“With Beta, we’re unlocking a new era for BioPharma enterprises - empowering them to advance deeper research and accelerate trials with scale and confidence,” said Ajay Jotwani , Co-founder & CEO of Avenio AI. “The momentum is undeniable with 30+ BioPharmas, CROs, and academic institutions already leveraging Avenio AI to shape how trials are designed, monitored, and delivered.”Avenio Beta Highlights for enterprises:- Smarter agentic site operations: performance tracking, risk alerts, patient stratification, and intelligent regulatory form generation- Built-in domain intelligence: reduces manual burden, protocol deviations, and costly delays- Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC): deployment option aligned with FDA, HIPAA, GDPR, GxP standards- Agentic AI: embedded directly into workflows and applications (including legacy apps)Customer Momentum:Early adopters call AvenioGPT “transformative,” “intuitive,” and “remarkable.” From protocol design to patient recruitment and centralized monitoring, customers are seeing months of manual work compressed into minutes with AI-assisted research, reasoning, and execution.Industry Recognition & Backing:- Selected for the elite NVIDIA Inception Program, joining global AI leaders- Supported by AWS for enterprise-grade scale and security- Guided by early engagements with leading global pharmas, a global CRO, and 30+ biotechs & academic institutionsWhy It Matters:Clinical trials remain plagued by inefficiencies: 80% miss enrollment goals, 90% face delays, and over $25B lost annually to operational bottlenecks. Avenio’s Agentic AI is built to tackle these bottlenecks head-on, helping BioPharma deliver treatments faster, at lower cost, and with higher confidence.“We’re witnessing rare bottom-up momentum in BioPharma,” said Benjamin Dai, Partner, AI & Healthcare at StrataFusion. “Trial managers and clinicians are leading adoption because Avenio bridges the real gaps (enrollment, trial diversity, and decision-making) while meeting the highest enterprise standards. It’s secure, compliant, and built to become a real accelerator for clinical trials.”What’s Next:With Beta now live, Avenio is actively onboarding new BioPharma enterprises, CROs, and academic research partners. Investors are also leaning in, as Avenio raises its Seed/Pre-Series A round to expand product development and scale go-to-market efforts.“This is a rare convergence of timing, technology, and traction,” added Jotwani. “Avenio is defining the standard for AI-powered clinical trials and those who join early will shape the future of BioPharma operations.”About Avenio AI:Avenio AI unifies internal and real-world clinical data to streamline protocol sections, site operations, and pre-regulatory execution. Avenio Agentic AI allows customers to accelerate enrollment, track site performance, enhance medical monitoring, surface risks, and generate audit-ready forms - reducing errors and manual burden across the clinical lifecycle.

