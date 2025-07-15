AvenioGPT Alpha Launch Sparks High Demand Across BioPharma and Research Entities

Avenio Corp. Avenio BioPharma Clinical Trial Dashboard

Building the Palantir for BioPharma: Avenio Debuts AvenioGPT to Enhance Clinical Research & Reasoning

AvenioGPT accurately & speedily surfaced remission rates and response factors from real-world data — its ability to reason across content sources signals a major step in AI-powered clinical research” — Dr. Chris Morris, former Clinical Research Medical Director, Amgen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avenio Corp, a generative AI startup backed by NVIDIA’s Inception Program, is transforming life sciences and BioPharma productivity. Its AvenioGPT Alpha release has now launched and is in the hands of select early users across BioPharma enterprises and academia.AvenioGPT integrates advanced U.S. & European large language models with proprietary, domain-tuned reasoning to deliver strategic insights and accelerate drug development—purpose-built for life sciences and clinical research. From protocol design to regulatory submission, AvenioGPT supports functions including site feasibility, patient recruitment, centralized monitoring, data management, biostatistics, and more to dramatically reduce protocol deviations and trial cycle times.AvenioGPT is designed to reduce friction, enhance research velocity, and deliver actionable insight by integrating AI seamlessly into BioPharma workflows. “We believe this is the golden era of creativity in BioPharma, where digital content and decision-making must move in sync with the speed of thought,” said Ajay Jotwani , Co-founder & CEO of Avenio Corp. Mr. Jotwani adds, “Our vision is to build the ‘Palantir for BioPharma’—a creative agentic platform that turns data into domain intelligence and accelerates development timelines.”FDA-Aligned, Enterprise-Grade Security:AvenioGPT is secured and private in alignment with FDA regulations and industry standards. User-specific information is never used to train the model. All inferences, summaries, and data manipulations remain private and exclusive to each user. For the BioPharma enterprises, AvenioGPT supports enterprise deployment models including “Bring Your Own Cloud” that enable BioPharma enterprises to protect sensitive knowledge and data within their own firewalls, ensuring compliance with data privacy, GxP, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements. This makes AvenioGPT a trusted platform for confidential, high-stakes clinical workflows.Strong Early Demand and Endorsement:Avenio team is delighted to see a strong demand within a day of its launch from users across twenty four BioPharma entities including CROs and over a dozen academic biopharma research institutes in the United States. Since its Alpha launch, AvenioGPT users have called it “intuitive,” “insightful,” “remarkable,” and “transformative.”Dr. Chris Morris, former Clinical Research Medical Director, Amgen noted, “AvenioGPT rapidly surfaced clinically meaningful insights—accurately identifying remission rates and response factors from published data. Its ability to analyze public data uploaded, signals a powerful leap in applied AI for drug development. I look forward to its evolution in solving complex clinical questions and to see its evolution in assisting clinical decision-making.”This launch milestone follows Avenio’s recent selection to the NVIDIA Inception Program, which supports startups building transformative AI solutions.End-to-End Clinical Trial Intelligence:With AvenioGPT, Clinical Development teams can:- Design smarter, deviation-resistant clinical protocols- Conduct site feasibility and activation with greater precision- Improve patient enrollment with data-driven targeting- Enable centralized monitoring and issue detection- Streamline data management and statistical analyses- Accelerate regulatory document generation and FDA submissionsThese capabilities are designed to compress clinical trial timelines, reduce development costs, and enhance both scientific rigor and operational efficiency—ultimately accelerating access to treatments, particularly for patients with unmet medical needs.What’s Next:Due to a very high demand, access to the AvenioGPT platform has been temporarily closed to the new registrations. An enterprise Beta release with expanded capacity and feature set is scheduled for August 2025. BioPharma enterprises & professionals are encouraged to join the waitlist at https://www.avenio.ai Avenio is actively building strategic partnerships with BioPharma sponsors, CROs, academic medical centers, and life sciences consortia to co-develop the platform and fulfill its mission: to reduce the time, cost, and complexity of clinical development by embedding secure, compliant AI across the trial lifecycle.

