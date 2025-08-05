Avenio.ai Appoints Dr. Megha Vasavada as VP of Product Management to Accelerate GenAI in Clinical Trials & Operations

Avenio Corp. Avenio BioPharma Clinical Trial Dashboard

Dr. Megha Vasavada brings deep clinical research expertise to lead Avenio’s product strategy, advancing AI-driven efficiency across trial design and execution

Megha’s leadership will fuel Avenio’s mission to embed GenAI into clinical operations, unlocking new efficiencies and driving innovation that advances research and patient outcomes.” — Ajay Jotwani, Cofounder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avenio.ai , the AI-native platform pioneering agentic intelligence for clinical research and operations, today announced the appointment of Dr. Megha Vasavada as Vice President of Product Management. In this strategic leadership role, Dr. Vasavada will lead product strategy and management of AvenioGPT, the company’s flagship generative AI platform designed to transform insight generation and decision-making across the clinical trial lifecycle.Dr. Vasavada brings over a decade of experience in clinical research, neuroimaging, and study operations. She has led multidisciplinary research initiatives at UCLA’s Brain Mapping Center and Penn State College of Medicine, publishing extensively in high-impact journals while managing data analytics, regulatory processes, and cross-functional collaboration across diverse therapeutic areas—from early-phase neuroscience studies to large-scale Alzheimer’s and mood disorder trials. Her NIH-funded research has significantly advanced the understanding of biomarkers and treatment response in major depressive disorder. Recognized for bridging scientific rigor with real-world implementation, Dr. Vasavada has presented globally on topics at the intersection of clinical research, data science, and innovation.Her motivation to join Avenio is deeply rooted in her firsthand experience. “Avenio’s vision to simplify and accelerate the clinical trial lifecycle through AI truly resonates with my frontline work,” said Dr. Vasavada. “Having led complex studies and collaborated closely with investigators, clinicians, and data teams, I’ve witnessed exactly where friction slows progress and how much time is lost to manual, fragmented workflows. That’s why the opportunity at Avenio is so compelling—AvenioGPT is designed to deliver intuitive, research-ready tools that mirror how science is actually done. This real-world alignment makes the work both urgent and inspiring,” she added. Dr. Vasavada further shared, “My teams are currently optimizing intelligent clinical documentation completion capability and synthesizing real-world data with scientific literature to accelerate clinical insights.”At Avenio, Dr. Vasavada will lead the evolution of AvenioGPT’s product roadmap—working cross-functionally to align with sponsor needs, streamline clinical workflows, and ensure scientific credibility as the platform scales across therapeutic areas. Her leadership will be critical in driving Avenio’s mission to support faster, smarter clinical development with domain-tuned AI.Megha brings a rare combination of scientific expertise, deep clinical operations experience, and a user-first mindset—essential qualities to design tools that truly address the real-world challenges clinical teams face,” said Ajay Jotwani , Co-founder and CEO of Avenio.AI. He added, “As the Pharma AI landscape accelerates at an unprecedented pace, Avenio is doubling down on its mission to transform and expedite clinical trial operations. We are excited to welcome Megha to our executive team, where she will lead the charge in integrating GenAI directly into the workflow of those advancing research and improving patient outcomes.”Dr. Vasavada’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Avenio’s growth as it continues building trusted, intelligent tools for life sciences professionals. With her leadership, Avenio is poised to deepen its impact across clinical operations, enhance user experience, and advance its vision to become the “Palantir for BioPharma.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.