Spring Creek Rehabilitation Welcomes Excelsior Care Group as New Management Company with Carnival Celebration

Excelsior and Spring Creek employees with NYS Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas and community activist De Costa Headly NYS Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas reading a citation for the Spring Creek Rehabilitation employees and residents

Being here is a little nostalgic for me...my father actually stayed in this facility and it was a blessing.” — Nikki Lucas, NYS Assembly

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, Spring Creek Rehabilitation in Brooklyn celebrated a new era of excellence with a vibrant carnival event, “Spring into Excelsior,” marking the facility’s official transition under the management of Excelsior Care Group, which assumed leadership in April 2025.

The celebration brought together residents, staff, Excelsior leadership, and community members for an afternoon of joy, unity, and optimism. The event also featured the unveiling of Spring Creek’s new logo, now proudly aligned with the Excelsior Care Group brand.

A Community Celebration

The carnival was filled with games, entertainment, and activities that brought smiles to residents and staff alike. It symbolized the strong spirit of community and the excitement for Spring Creek’s future under Excelsior’s management.

Distinguished Guests and Recognition

Among the honored attendees was New York State Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas, who presented Spring Creek with a Citation of Excellence. In her remarks, Assemblywoman Lucas shared a personal reflection about her father’s stay at Spring Creek, praising the outstanding care he received and recognizing the facility as a vital asset to Brooklyn’s senior community.

Excelsior COO Michael Hoch warmly welcomed Spring Creek into the Excelsior family, emphasizing the company’s dedication to enhancing care, services, and culture at the facility. Hoch also introduced Assemblywoman Lucas, noting the importance of strong partnerships between care providers and the community.

Administrator Ari Unger spoke about Spring Creek’s proud history of delivering quality care and expressed confidence that Excelsior Care Group’s leadership will take the facility “to greater heights.”

A New Chapter with Excelsior

Excelsior Care Group is widely recognized for its commitment to excellence in skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. The addition of Spring Creek Rehabilitation strengthens Excelsior’s mission to support seniors with compassionate, high-quality care.

“Spring into Excelsior” was more than just a carnival—it was a statement of renewed vision, strengthened values, and a promise of continued excellence for residents and families who call Spring Creek home.

