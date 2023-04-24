Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care unveils its multimillion dollar renovation

Briarcliff DON- Jennifer Japsay, Administrator - Mayer Goldberger, Regional Administrator - Avi Terebelo, Assemblywoman 95th District - Dana Levenberg, Excelsior Care Group COO - Isaac Wiener, Briarcliff Police Chief Dominick Bueti and Briarcliff Mayor Steven A. Vescio

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Briarcliff Manor community came together on April 20, 2023, for an open house event to celebrate the multimillion-dollar renovation of Briarcliff Manor Rehab. Attended by local officials, including Chief of Police Bueti, Chief Uyterlinde, and Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, the evening also honored Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steven Vescio.

The event was a momentous occasion for Briarcliff Manor Rehab, which is a member facility of the Excelsior Care Group.

COO Isaac Wiener gave opening remarks, expressing his gratitude to his amazing team for their hard work and dedication. "This renovation project was a team effort, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who helped make it a reality," said Wiener.

Mayor Steven Vescio was also present at the event and spoke about the significance of the renovation project for the Briarcliff Manor community. "This renovation project is not only about improving the physical space of the facility but also about enhancing the quality of care and services that we provide to our residents," said Vescio. "I am thrilled to see the positive impact that this project will have on the lives of those who call Briarcliff Manor Rehab their home."

The event was an opportunity for members of the community to tour the renovated facility and see the improvements firsthand. Local officials, including Chief of Police Bueti and Chief Uyterlinde, expressed their support for the project and their gratitude for the high-quality care that Briarcliff Manor Rehab provides.

The event was very well attended and the crowd was incredibly impressed by the renovations. “The renovations at Briarcliff Manor Rehab & Nursing Center are stunning. Aesthetically everything looks beautiful. You feel like you are transported into a five star luxury resort. Coming from a rehabilitation background, it was very impressive to see such state of the art and cutting edge equipment such as the EksoNR that will thrust patients’ therapeutic journey to the next level!” ~Avrielle Peltz daughter of resident/ owner of Rehabologym

Briarcliff Manor Rehab is committed to providing compassionate care to its residents and is proud to be a member of the Excelsior Care Group. The facility offers a range of services, including rehabilitation, long-term care, and memory care.

For more information about Briarcliff Manor Rehab and its services, visit the Excelsior Care Group website.

