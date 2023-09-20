Event Flyer Timeless elegance meets fierce competition #ClassicCarShowdown An impressive lineup of past car show winners celebrating their well-deserved victories

3rd Annual Car Show at Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

The Car Show has become a cherished tradition. It's a wonderful occasion for our residents and the local community to come together, enjoy the beautiful cars, and create lasting memories.” — Shimmy Sitzer

Briarcliff Manor, NY – The Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Car Show, set to take place on Sunday, October 15th, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM. This exciting event, organized by the dedicated staff at Briarcliff Manor Center, is a collaboration between Shimmy Sitzer, LNHA, and Frank Ploger, President of the Trans Ams and Camaros of the Hudson Valley club.

In the event of inclement weather, we have a rain date scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd.

Once again, this year's Car Show promises to be a spectacular day filled with classic and modern automobiles, set against the backdrop of the magnificent grounds of Briarcliff Manor Rehab Center. This event has become a beloved tradition in the local Briarcliff and Ossining communities, offering a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy a day of automotive marvels and entertainment—all at no cost.

Shimmy Sitzer, LNHA, administrator of Briarcliff Manor Center, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "The Car Show at Briarcliff Manor Center has become a cherished tradition, and we are thrilled to host it for the third consecutive year. It's a wonderful occasion for our residents and the local community to come together, enjoy the beautiful cars, and create lasting memories."

Frank Ploger of the Trans Ams and Camaros of the Hudson Valley club added, "Our club is honored to be part of this fantastic event. We are looking forward to showcasing some of the most stunning cars in the region and sharing our passion for automobiles with the community."

In addition to the impressive array of cars on display, attendees can look forward to free refreshments, live entertainment, exciting raffles, and fantastic giveaways throughout the day. Whether you're a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and family-friendly event, the 3rd Annual Car Show at Briarcliff Manor Center promises something for everyone.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 15th, and join us at the Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for a day of automotive excitement, community spirit, and lasting memories. In case of inclement weather, our rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd.

For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Shimmy Sitzer, LNHA

Administrator, Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Phone: (555) 123-4567

Email: shimmy.sitzer@briarcliffrehabcenter.com

About Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center:

Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation, nursing, and long-term care services to individuals in the Briarcliff and Ossining communities. Our commitment to compassionate care and community engagement drives us to host events like the Annual Car Show to bring joy and enrichment to our residents and neighbors.

About Trans Ams and Camaros of the Hudson Valley:

Trans Ams and Camaros of the Hudson Valley is a passionate car club that celebrates the love of classic and modern automobiles, with a special focus on Trans Am and Camaro models. The club actively participates in community events and promotes camaraderie among car enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley region.



Shimmy contact info: ssitzer@bmcrehab.com 914-941-5100 ext 225