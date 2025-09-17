MPD Arrests Suspect in N Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting in Southwest.



On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.



On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 20-year-old Kamari Childs, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 25141382

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.