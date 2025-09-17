Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,475 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in N Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting in Southwest.
 
On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported. 
 
On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 20-year-old Kamari Childs, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 25141382

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in N Street Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more