MPD Investigating Columbia Heights Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Northwest.

On Friday, September 19, 2025, at approximately 8:48 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 13th Street and Harvard Street, Northwest, for the report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Rosa Cabezas of Southeast, D.C.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing 13th Street when she was struck by a Toyota Rav4 making a right turn from Harvard Street onto 13th Street. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN:25143277

