MPD Makes Third Arrest in Double Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an additional arrest in a quadruple shooting that left two men dead in Southeast.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two adult males succumbed to their injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 29-year-old Lamont Street of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 50-year-old Jermaine Proctor of Southeast, DC.

The other two victims, an adult male and a juvenile female, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed multiple suspects exited a vehicle and began shooting toward the adult male victims.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 25-year-old Andre Greene of Southeast, DC. He was wanted pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court bench warrant 17-year-old Jordan McClaine of Southeast, D.C. was located and arrested. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged as an adult under Title 16, with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department Fugitive Unit arrested 21-year-old Dionzai Parker of Southeast, DC. Parker is charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated). Parker was incarcerated at the time of his arrest.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the total possible reward up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

