Guatemalan National Illegally Residing in the United States Indicted on Fraud Charges Related to the Sponsorship of Unaccompanied Alien Child

An indictment unsealed today in the Middle District of Louisiana charges a Guatemalan national residing illegally in the United States with fraud related to the submission of an application to sponsor an unaccompanied alien child (UAC).

“As alleged, this defendant made fraudulent misstatements to the U.S. government to try to sponsor an unaccompanied child in the United States,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti, of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Defendants who lie to secure the care and custody of an unaccompanied child threaten the government’s ability to ensure that the child is placed in a safe environment with a proper caregiver. The Criminal Division is fully committed to protecting vulnerable children and delivering justice to those who violate the law.”

“I would like to thank our prosecutor and our partners for their tireless work on this matter,” said U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis for the Middle District of Louisiana. “We are committed to eliminating the exploitation of minors and their families by unscrupulous traffickers, and appreciate the resources which were brought to bear by federal authorities to bring this defendant to justice.”

“Deliberately attempting to defraud a government program designed to safeguard vulnerable children is a reprehensible act that demands accountability,” said Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Christian J. Schrank of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “In close coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to rigorously pursue those who attempt to exploit the Unaccompanied Alien Children’s program and ensure they are held fully accountable under the law.”

According to court documents, Felix Coc Choc, 29, of Rogers, Arkansas submitted an application to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) under penalty of perjury to sponsor and obtain custody of a UAC after the UAC entered the United States illegally.

As alleged in the indictment, after a 16-year-old Guatemalan UAC entered the United States illegally in January 2023, Coc Choc submitted an application to sponsor the UAC. Coc Choc allegedly falsely claimed to be the UAC’s brother and asserted that his own name was J.C.J. as listed on a Guatemala national identification card that he submitted in support of the sponsorship application. After initially denying that he was using another individual’s identity, Coc Choc admitted to the misrepresentation. Coc Choc then filed a sponsorship application in his true name. ORR denied this application as a result of the alleged fraud.

Coc Choc is charged with one count of making a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the false statement count, and a mandatory consecutive penalty of two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft count.

These charges are the result of the coordinated efforts of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA). JTFA, a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been elevated and expanded by the Attorney General with a mandate to target cartels and other transnational criminal organizations to eliminate human smuggling and trafficking networks operating in the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, and the Caribbean that impact public safety and the security of our borders. JTFA currently comprises detailees from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices along the southwest border, the Northern District of New York, the District of Vermont, and the Southern District of Florida. Dedicated support is provided by numerous components of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, led by the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and supported by the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS), the Office of Enforcement Operations (OEO), and the Office of International Affairs (OIA), among others. JTFA also relies on substantial law enforcement investment from DHS, FBI, DEA, and other partners. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in more than 415 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of alien smuggling; more than 355 U.S. convictions; more than 305 significant jail sentences imposed; and forfeitures of substantial assets.

HHS-OIG is investigating the case. Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Legal Attaché team in Guatemala, HSI’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking in Washington, D.C., and ORR provided valuable assistance.

JTFA Trial Attorneys Aaron Jennen and Nicole Lockhart, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Craig for the Middle District of Louisiana are prosecuting the case, with substantial assistance from Samantha Usher of the Justice Department’s Health Care Fraud Unit. Valuable assistance was also provided by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and other transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.