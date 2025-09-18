LevelUp Social: Digital Disruptors Redefines Restaurant and Lifestyle Marketing with Bold AI-Powered Campaigns

Priscilla Aqilla: Founder and CEO of Aqilla Clothing Tyler Allgeier enjoy Red Zone Ready Meal Founder & CEO, LevelUp Social: Digital Disruptors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LevelUp Social: Digital Disruptors is setting a new standard for what’s possible in restaurant, lifestyle, and community marketing. By harnessing the power of AI, data-driven strategy, and geo-targeted campaigns, the agency is helping restaurants and brands turn foot traffic challenges into revenue-generating success stories.

From history-making activations at New York Fashion Week with Aqilla to partnering with NFL star Tyler Allgeier to highlight his off-the-field community impact, and driving record-setting sales growth for Louisiana Bistreaux, LevelUp Social’s results speak for themselves.

“Restaurants and lifestyle brands don’t need guesswork—they need power moves that deliver ROI,” said Wendy Smith, Founder and CEO of LevelUp Social. “We don’t just run ads; we use real-time data, AI insights, and precision tools like geo-fencing to get the right message to the right audience at the right moment.”

Highlights of LevelUp Social’s Recent Disruptions

Aqilla x NYFW – Positioned Aqilla’s luxury activewear line as a serious contender during New York Fashion Week, turning TMPL Gym into a high-fashion fitness runway experience that made industry headlines.

Tyler Allgeier’s Red Zone Ready Campaign – Bridged food, sports, and philanthropy by tying restaurant sales to community initiatives, proving athletes can win big off the field too.

Louisiana Bistreaux Traffic Turnaround – Launched precision-targeted campaigns that boosted weekday foot traffic and group dining reservations, while expanding the restaurant’s digital footprint with loyalty programs and retargeting ads.

AI-Driven, No-Guesswork Marketing

LevelUp Social uses AI-powered campaign planning, real-time reporting, and data analytics to eliminate wasted ad spend. Campaigns include multi-channel strategies across Meta, Google, TikTok, streaming TV, and digital billboards—backed by geo-fencing and remarketing techniques that keep brands top-of-mind at every stage of the customer journey.

About LevelUp Social: Digital Disruptors

LevelUp Social is The AI-Powered Restaurant Growth Agency based in Atlanta, GA. The team specializes in restaurant and lifestyle marketing, delivering disruptive, data-backed campaigns that turn struggling foot traffic into full dining rooms. With a bold, no-nonsense approach, LevelUp Social empowers brands to dominate their markets using AI, geotargeting, and creative storytelling that converts.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interviews with Wendy Smith, please contact:



🌐 www.levelup.social

