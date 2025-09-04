Aqilla Makes History at NYFW: Luxury Activewear Meets Live Art with Amanza Smith

Aqilla, the groundbreaking luxury activewear brand founded by Priscilla Aqilla, is set to make history this New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqilla, the groundbreaking luxury activewear brand founded by Priscilla Aqilla, is set to make history this New York Fashion Week with a first-of-its-kind runway show and live art activation inside TMPL Gym on Madison Avenue. This unprecedented event will merge high fashion, performance innovation, and artistic expression, cementing Aqilla as the brand redefining what activewear can be.

The immersive experience will debut Aqilla’s revolutionary line of activewear crafted from Sensil Innergy fabric—an infrared-powered performance textile that promotes skin health, reduces cellulite, supports muscle recovery, and improves circulation. Every design in the collection embodies elegance, empowerment, and innovation, crafted for women who demand both function and fashion.

But Aqilla’s debut is more than a runway—it’s a cultural moment. Artist and Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith will headline the live art show, creating an original piece in real-time during the runway presentation. This one-of-a-kind artwork will be auctioned at the close of the show, with proceeds benefiting the Opus I Foundation, reinforcing Aqilla’s mission to empower women while giving back to the community.

“This is more than a fashion show—it’s a statement,” says Priscilla Aqilla, Founder of Aqilla. “Activewear belongs in the world of luxury fashion, and New York Fashion Week is the stage where we’re proving it. Partnering with Amanza brings art, fashion, and empowerment together in a way that has never been done before.”

The September 12th event will transform TMPL Gym into a red-carpet, LED-lit runway experience designed by House of Jax, complete with celebrity arrivals, influencer coverage, and major media presence. Guests can expect:

• The first activewear brand to host a full-scale red carpet runway show at NYFW.

• An immersive live art experience featuring Amanza Smith.

• Celebrity, press, and influencer attendance.

• Champagne, curated activations, and exclusive gifting opportunities.

“Aqilla is where performance meets high fashion, and this launch is about celebrating strength, beauty, and innovation,” adds Wendy Smith, Founder of LevelUp Social, the AI-powered agency behind Aqilla’s media and marketing strategy. “This event will set new standards for how fashion intersects with wellness, art, and culture.”

About Aqilla

Aqilla is a women-founded luxury activewear brand dedicated to redefining athletic fashion with sophisticated designs and fabric innovation. Powered by Sensil Innergy technology, Aqilla’s pieces fuse performance benefits with elevated style. For more information, visit www.aqilla.co.

About LevelUp Social

LevelUp Social, founded by Wendy Smith, is an AI-powered marketing agency specializing in disruptive strategies for fashion, hospitality, and lifestyle brands. Learn more at www.levelup.social.

