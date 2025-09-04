Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier Partners with Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead to Launch “Red Zone Ready” Meal Supporting Atlanta’s My Sister’s House

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful fusion of food, football, and giving back, Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead is proud to announce its newest partnership with Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. The launch of the exclusive “Red Zone Ready” Meal not only celebrates flavor but fuels a cause that matters — supporting My Sister’s House, a shelter for women and children facing homelessness in Atlanta.

The Red Zone Ready Meal, inspired by the heart and hustle Tyler brings to the game, is a bold and satisfying Grilled Lamb Chop dish crafted to energize fans and support families in need. For every Red Zone Ready Meal sold, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to My Sister’s House, a vital branch of Atlanta Mission.

“As a professional athlete, I know the power of nourishment — not just for the body, but for the soul. This partnership gives us the chance to help fuel women and children rebuilding their lives,” said Tyler Allgeier. “I’m proud to stand with Louisiana Bistreaux in this mission.”

To make it even more exciting for fans:

• Tyler will personally match Red Zone Ready Meals with free meal donations for My Sister’s House once fan goals are met (e.g., 500 meals sold = 50 meals donated).

• Guests can scan a QR code at the restaurant to leave encouraging notes that will be delivered with each donated meal.

• Limited-time Red Zone Ready T-shirts and giveaways for fans who dine in and support the cause.

“This isn’t just a meal — it’s momentum. It’s food for the soul, hope for single moms, and a touchdown for our city,” said Kyle Schexnayder, GM of Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead.

About Louisiana Bistreaux

Founded in the heart of Atlanta, Louisiana Bistreaux brings the bold, vibrant flavors of Louisiana to the city’s dining scene. Known for its fresh Gulf seafood, 45-day aged steaks, house-made sauces, and classic Cajun and Creole recipes, Louisiana Bistreaux is where authentic Southern hospitality meets unforgettable flavor. With four locations — Buckhead, East Point, Decatur, and Perimeter — Louisiana Bistreaux is a favorite for lunch, dinner, and private events. Whether you're craving chargrilled oysters, jambalaya, or a perfectly seasoned po’ boy, every dish is crafted to transport you straight to the Bayou.

Eat well. Celebrate often. Let the good times roll.

About My Sister’s House

My Sister’s House is part of the Atlanta Mission, providing safe shelter, meals, recovery programs, and essential services for women and children experiencing homelessness. Learn more at: https://atlantamission.org/my-sisters-house-a-women-and-childrens-shelter-in-atlanta

About LevelUp Social

LevelUp Social, founded by Wendy Smith, is an AI-powered marketing agency specializing in disruptive strategies for fashion, hospitality, and lifestyle brands. Learn more at www.levelup.social.

