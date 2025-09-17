Maryland State Police Investigating Three-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

September 17, 2025

(ELDERSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in Carroll County today.

Two children in a Hyundai Accent, a 10-year-old and a seven-year-old, were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Around 5:05 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to Maryland Route 32 at Bennett Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Hyundai was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 32, failed to yield to northbound traffic, and was subsequently struck by a Toyota Prius, which then crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu.

Both lanes on Maryland Route 32 are currently closed. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with the road closure. Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.



