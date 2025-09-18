The Salem Pain Clinic in Surrey Canada Provides Therapy for Diverse Pain Disorders and Patients; Per Research Data

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Pain is a human experience, but healing requires a system built on science, accessibility, dignity, and empathy” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada, advocates that pain is not one-size-fits-all, nor is the care it requires. Under the leadership of Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the clinic has earned a reputation for delivering evidence-based, inclusive, and compassionate therapy for patients from all walks of life. The clinic treats diverse pain patient populations, as shown in their 2025 peer-reviewed research publication . Whether they are young adults struggling with workplace injury, retired seniors facing chronic spinal pain, or parents with fibromyalgia, the clinic offers tailored treatments that restore function and rebuild lives.The Surrey Pain Clinic prioritizes diversity in care by understanding the wide range of pain disorders that affect the body, mind, and daily living. They specialize in the treatment of fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, spinal conditions, arthritis, injury-related pain, opioid-related challenges, and complex regional pain syndromes. Each condition is approached using a multimodal, multidisciplinary method, blending interventional therapies, physical rehabilitation, mental health support, medication management, and education. This comprehensive model ensures that every patient receives personalized, functional care that targets the root of their pain and not just the symptoms.However, just as important as treating a range of pain disorders is how they serve a diverse population of patients. The Salem Pain Clinic stands out for its ongoing dedication to accessibility, fairness, and community service. They proudly care for individuals who are poor, underemployed, unemployed, or retired under Canada’s Medicare program. Eligible patients are never charged out-of-pocket fees for services. For many of their patients, this commitment removes the financial barrier that often prevents people from seeking life-changing treatment. For the clinic, it’s simple: every person deserves quality health care, regardless of income, age, or employment status.The Surrey Pain Clinic also recognizes the importance of supporting patients who have overlapping legal, occupational, or social challenges. Many clients are referred through workplace insurers, auto injury cases, or recovery programs. They work closely with healthcare providers, insurers, lawyers, and family support systems to ensure effective and coordinated care. The clinic is frequently called upon to provide trusted medicolegal assessments, particularly in driving fitness evaluations, custody disputes, and safe return-to-work decisions.At the Salem Pain Clinic, they see the person before the pain. They deliver the proper care to the right patient at the right time, compassionately and without financial burden. Indeed, whether someone is facing acute injury or long-term disability, seeking treatment for complex pain, or recovering from medication misuse, the clinic supports their journey, regardless of background, status, or income.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

