Supervisor Otto Lee to Hold D3CRT Town Hall Meeting on the Impacts of H.R. 1 in Milpitas
Special In-Person & Online D3CRT September 2025 Meeting
"These cuts punched a hole in our safety net. We're holding Town Halls to connect with the community about the impacts and the next steps," says Board President Otto Lee. "We'll be at the Milpitas Library and online Thursday evening."
Local leaders from health care, legal defense, and community services will share how the "Big Beautiful Bill" is affecting residents across Santa Clara County.
Sunnyvale Community Services Executive Director Marie Bernard will highlight the effect of the federal cuts on families who are already struggling to make ends meet.
“These cuts are not just numbers on a page,” says Bernard. “They put our neighbors in Santa Clara County at risk, many of whom are working families only one paycheck away from hunger or homelessness.”
Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance, whether attending in person or online, and to submit questions through the Q&A so they can be addressed during the Town Hall.
County leadership has organized information and stories available in English; Español; 中文; Tiếng Việt; and Tagalog online at SantaClaraCounty.gov/federalfunding, about how about these chaotic and destructive cuts are going to negatively impact everyone in our community. Additionally, the D3 Team has also collected key information and updates on our website ⟹ Click HERE to learn more.
Event Page Link - https://d3.santaclaracounty.gov/d3crt-town-hall-91825
Online: Zoom Link - http://tinyurl.com/2025d3crt
Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+ +1 408-838-3705
terry_downing@prxdigital.com
