Roots LA Celebrates Roots Day 9/20 With Deals and More

Roots LA Sun Valley Dispensary Celebrates Roots Day September 20th 2025

Monthly Celebration Includes Promotions, Discounts, and Food

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots LA, a Sun Valley dispensary , will hold their monthly “Roots Day” on September 20th. The celebration will be held at the dispensary during regular business hours featuring discounts, sales, food, and much more.Roots Day features exclusive deals that are only valid on Roots Day. For example, customers spending $300 will receive a surprise “Baller Bag” filled with products valued up to $150. Anyone spending $30 or more will receive a free goodie bag as well, on a first come first serve basis.Cannabis brand names will be offered at discounted prices throughout the day. “Stiizy,” “Sauce Essentials,” “Jeeter,” “Sluggers,” and “Quiet Kings” will be among the brands whose products will be priced at a 40% discount.Additionally, “Rove” will be at a 50% discount while “Kiva” will be sold at a 45% discount, among others. These are just some of the brand names that will be sold at discount prices.Those who spend at least $50 and are at Roots Day any time from 4 PM to 7 PM can enjoy free food as well.Roots Day’s Los Angeles dispensary deals extend to edibles, flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates. Many of these will be offered at sales where a customer purchasing one of a product can receive another at a significantly discounted rate.Some examples include a “buy one get one for $1” sale on “Wyld,” “Kushy Punch,” and “Lost Farm” edibles. Additionally, customers who buy an 8th of “Khalifa Kush” flower can get a gram for $1. Purchasing 5G of “Sluggers” gets the buyer one for $1 as well.Pre-rolls buy-one-get-one-$1 sales include “3C Farms,” “Pleasure,” and others. Purchasing two 1G “Stiizy” vapes entitles the buyer to another at a 40% off price. Concentrate users can buy any RSO from Emerald Bay and get a tablet for $1. Every Roots Day is great, but this might be the best one yet. Big discounts on so many great products, free food, awesome gift bags - there’s never been a Roots Day like this,” said a spokesperson from Roots LA.Roots Day is held on the 20th of every month. Roots LA is open seven days a week, from 6 AM to 10 PM.For more information about finding a “cannabis store near me,” going to a dispensary in North Hollywood, or to make a press inquiry, contact Roots LA through their site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.