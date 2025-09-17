SHAO Unveils 'Futures of the Past: Chrome Legacy' S/S 2026 at Fashion Week in NYC

Models on the Runway at SHAO Fashion Show S-S 2026 in New York City Models on the Runway at SHAO Fashion Show S-S 2026 in New York Model on the Runway at SHAO Fashion Show S-S 2026 in New York

Taiwanese-born Brooklyn-raised designer debuts collection with her signature dual heritage anchors of NYC & Asia. Yellows, pinks and denim with chrome-finishes.

If my grandparents stepped into a DeLorean, what would they wear to fit into 2075 without abandoning who they were in 1975?” — Shao Yang - Founder & Creative Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHAO's temporal quadrilogy came to a close with Futures of the Past: Chrome Legacy, a collection that refused to let time behave neatly. For Shao Yang, past, present, and future exist not as a sequence but as overlapping frequencies; echoes colliding, never fully blending.

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection, presented Monday, September 15, 2025, at ARTECHOUSE NYC, explored a question both personal and speculative: "If my grandparents stepped into a DeLorean, what would they wear to fit into 2075 without abandoning who they were in 1975?" The answer unfolded across 31 looks that imagined a Chinatown of tomorrow without erasure. Mahjong parlors run on cryptocurrency thumb drives, hovercrafts float above Mott Street's electric quiet, tai chi sessions in Columbus Park gleam with chrome accents, and dim sum servers wear uniforms more Starfleet than traditional livery.

The garments themselves carried this duality with conviction. Wool suitings, pinstripes, and formal accoutrements grounded the collection in a language of heritage tailoring, then fractured into trapezoidal volumes that signaled another dimension. Chrome-finished leathers and stripped-back denim gestured toward futures where tradition mutates but does not vanish. Pops of yellow and pink interrupted the otherwise restrained palette, while a new silhouette emerged: sharply tailored pieces balanced with strategic oversizing, maintaining proportion even as they disrupted it.

"I envisioned my grandparents walking into the future without losing a single thing that made them who they are," Yang explained. "The clothes had to carry their past, live in the urgency of now, and belong on the streets of the future, alive with rituals that will last until the end of humanity."

That insistence on care was written into every seam. The collection foregrounded the quiet labor of pressing, polishing, mending—rituals that make clothing endure. It's an ethos Yang honed through her decade at The Tailory NY, dressing New York's creative class in garments that honor both collective tradition and individual identity.

At ARTECHOUSE NYC, where immersive digital environments flickered and shifted, the show became a dialogue between eras. Technology served not as spectacle but as a frame, amplifying cultural memory rather than erasing it. The result was a vision of time as something porous: history pressing against the urgency of now, speculation pulling it forward. In Yang's world, craft is not a relic but a bridge, and clothing becomes the vessel through which memory, ritual, and imagination co-exist; proof that to evolve is not to forget.

About SHAO

Parsons-trained designer Shao Yang approaches clothing as both craft and inquiry. With a foundation in the discipline of tailoring honed through her work at The Tailory NY, she established SHAO as a space to test how garments can hold memory, identity, and possibility at once. Rather than chasing symbols of status, her work insists on the slower accumulations of meaning; how a suit, a seam, or a gesture of care becomes a record of time lived and traditions carried forward.

Partner Collaborations:

FATSU (Headline Sponsor): Iconic by FATSU's presence suggested that what we wear is never only visual or tactile; it is also atmospheric, emotional, carried forward in ways that outlast the moment.

Philippe Chow: The post-show dinner marked the first glimpse of a collaboration that will evolve into a capsule collection, an exclusive customization program, and a series of co-hosted events.

Dagne Dover: SHAO reimagined their Iconic styles through the lens of Futures of the Past: Chrome Legacy, infusing chrome accents and altered proportions to transform them into speculative objects.

