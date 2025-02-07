SHAO New York to Debut 'Shanghai 1930s' Collection at NYFW Fall/Winter 2025

SHAO debuts 'Shanghai 1930s' Collection at House of the Red Pearl, merging vintage Chinese glamour with modern technology. The Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, set in Jean-Georges' opulent Tin Building venue. Black t-shirt featuring vintage Shanghai advertisement artwork on front, SHAO logo on back. The front design includes a traditional 1930s-style illustration of figures in traditional Chinese dress

Luxury fashion brand SHAO New York announces immersive runway presentation featuring holographic technology, blending 1930s Shanghai with modern NYC streetwear.

When drawing inspiration from 1930s Shanghai, I'm reinterpreting through the lens of NYC street culture. Every collection piece is made to live and breathe in the canyons of NYC's concrete jungle.” — Shao Yang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHAO New York, under the creative direction of Michael Eland, will unveil its highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week. Produced by Nolcha Shows and sponsored by BrightCheck - the first Romance Scam and Anti-Catfish Check platform - this innovative presentation will take place on February 10th, 2025, at the House of the Red Pearl within the Tin Building by Jean-Georges.

The collection draws inspiration from 1930s Shanghai's golden age, masterfully fusing traditional Chinese elements with contemporary Western tailoring and modern streetwear aesthetics. The show will be livestreamed exclusively on Twitch, offering global audiences an immersive viewing experience.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with DataVault, SHAO New York integrates cutting-edge holographic technology throughout the presentation, creating a multi-sensory experience that bridges historical storytelling with futuristic innovation. This technological integration reinforces SHAO's position as a pioneer in modern luxury fashion presentation.

"The Fall/Winter 2025 collection celebrates the electricity of cultural blending, reinterpreted for today," states Shao Yang, SHAO New York's founder and designer. "Every piece in the collection was designed to showcase the delicate balance and tension between tradition and rebellion, propriety and danger—all feelings that resonated throughout Shanghai in the 1930s."

The show's beauty direction will be led by industry veterans Ted Gibson for hair styling and Romero Jennings as key makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics. Their expertise will help bring to life the collection's fusion of East and West, tradition and modernity.

SHAO New York continues to distinguish itself in the luxury fashion landscape through its unique approach to cultural synthesis and commitment to elevated craftsmanship. Each piece in the collection represents a testament to individuality, intentionality, and the artistry of design.

Event Details:

Show Information:

- Date: February 10th, 2025

- Venue: House of the Red Pearl, Tin Building by Jean-Georges

- Tickets: Invite Only

- Livestream: Available on Twitch

Creative Team:

- Creative Director: Michael Eland, Earthquake Mgmt

- Styling: Altorrin

- Hair: Ted Gibson

- Makeup: Romero Jennings

- Production: Nolcha Shows

Sponsors:

- Primary Sponsor: BrightCheck

- Makeup Sponsor: MAC Cosmetics

- Livestream Sponsor: Twitch

For more information on SHAO New York, please visit www.SHAONewYork.com.

Follow us on Instagram: @shaonewyork

###

About SHAO New York:

SHAO New York stands at the forefront of luxury fashion, challenging conventional norms while offering an alternative to traditional luxury brands. With its distinctive blend of edgy luxury and elevated craftsmanship, the brand captures the energy of New York while appealing to a global audience.

About BrightCheck:

As the first Romance Scam and Anti-Catfish Check platform, BrightCheck leads the industry in protecting individuals from online dating fraud and identity theft. Through advanced AI technology and comprehensive database checks, BrightCheck provides users with peace of mind in their online relationships.

About DataVault Holdings:

DataVault Holdings, Inc. is at the forefront of holographic technology and digital asset management. Their innovative solutions transform traditional experiences into immersive digital showcases, bringing groundbreaking technological capabilities to various industries including fashion, entertainment, and retail.

About MAC Cosmetics:

MAC Cosmetics, a leading brand in professional makeup artistry, has been setting beauty trends on and off the runway for decades. Known for their inclusive approach to beauty and professional-quality products, MAC continues to be the go-to choice for fashion week presentations worldwide.

About Nolcha Shows:

Nolcha Shows, founded in 2007, is a leading platform for independent fashion brands, providing runway shows and events during New York Fashion Week. Known for discovering and promoting emerging designers, Nolcha Shows has built a reputation for showcasing innovative fashion talent and creating professional, state-of-the-art fashion week productions.

About Earthquake Mgmt:

Founded in 2020 by Michael Eland, Earthquake Mgmt is a New York-based creative agency specializing in brand development and cultural storytelling for A-list clients across fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. As Creative Director for SHAO New York's FW25 collection, Eland brings his expertise in bridging diverse cultural narratives, perfectly aligned with the brand's fusion of the glamour of Shanghai's Golden Age and contemporary New York street culture.

About L.E.R. Public Relations:

L.E.R. Public Relations is a full-service communications agency specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. With a strategic approach to brand storytelling and a deep understanding of the luxury market, L.E.R. PR has established itself as a trusted partner for both emerging designers and established fashion houses.

About House of the Red Pearl - Tin Building by Jean-Georges:

Located within the historic Tin Building, the House of the Red Pearl is Jean-Georges Vongerichten's intimate Asian-inspired speakeasy and dining space. This elegant venue, nestled in the reconstructed landmark Tin Building at Manhattan's Seaport, provides an atmospheric setting that perfectly complements SHAO New York's East-meets-West aesthetic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.