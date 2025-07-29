Celebrity Designer Brings Gender-Inclusive Weddingwear to Chicago with Lollapalooza Weekend Pop-Up

Exclusive Pop Up Trunk Show in Chicago at The Pendry Hotel Woman in oversized peach colored suit The official logo of The Tailory New York - Custom Suits NYC - Bespoke Tailor®

Designer behind custom looks for Chance the Rapper, Will Smith & Slash to appear at Chicago’s annual inclusive weddingwear pop-up, Aug. 2–3

It's the perfect storm for couples to finally get the custom experience they've been traveling out of state to find” — Shao Yang

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, Chicago couples seeking gender-inclusive, custom wedding attire have faced an impossible choice: settle for ill-fitting options or travel 12+ hours—some flying over 1,000 miles—to find affirming services. This weekend, that changes.

Shao Yang, founder of The Tailory New York and designer behind custom pieces worn by Chance the Rapper, Will Smith, and Slash, will "crash" her own company's pop-up at The Pendry Hotel (August 2-3) to personally serve Chicago's "AltBridal desert."

"The folks of Chicago deserve the same custom wedding experience that's made our NYC clients travel cross-country" says Yang, whose recent SHAO brand launch generated 1.5+ billion media impressions across 145+ publications including The New York Times, WWD, Washington Post, CNNStyle, and Forbes. "I'm crashing my own company's weddingwear pop-up," says Yang with a nod to Chicago's own Vince Vaughn. "But unlike Wedding Crashers, I'm actually invited - and instead of chaos, we're bringing couture. SHAO's celebrity success opened doors I never imagined, but The Tailory remains my heart project. For generations it has been a thing to trek to New York City for weddingwear, we are proud to be apart of that tradition. For years now it has been The Tailory New York's annual tradition to bring the experience to Chicago."

Massive Market Demand Meets Celebrity-Proven Expertise

The Tailory New York has built a devoted following among clients willing to make extreme travel sacrifices—a testament to the Midwest's critical lack of affirming wedding services. Yang brings celebrity-validated design authority to fill this gap: her pieces have been worn by Chicago's own Chance The Rapper, Will Smith on Drink Champs, Slash at the Academy Awards, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

As one of the few designers selected for official New York Fashion Week programming, Yang represents a new model of fashion entrepreneurship—dually anchoring celebrity success and creating a haven for underserved communities.

Annual Tradition Meets Celebrity Success

This marks the fourth consecutive year The Tailory New York has served Chicago with its inclusive wedding pop-up, but Yang's first personal appearance since achieving major celebrity recognition through SHAO. The timing creates a unique opportunity: Lollapalooza weekend brings thousands of young couples to Chicago, many at prime wedding-planning age, while Yang will be in town for the Chicago Collective's "Future Custom" industry panel on August 4, joining leader Karen Alberg Grossman to discuss her dual success.

"Festival energy meets wedding planning—and for the first time, I'll be there personally to serve couples who have been supporting this annual tradition," Yang notes. "It's the perfect storm for couples to finally get the custom experience they've been traveling out of state to find."

EVENT DETAILS

The Tailory NY Weddingwear Pop-Up

Dates: Saturday, August 2 – Sunday, August 3, 2025

Hours: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

Location: The Pendry Hotel Chicago, 230 North Michigan Avenue

Appointments Required. Reserve at: thetailorynyc.com/pages/chicago-pop-up-august-2025/ or @thetailorynyc

Chicago Collective Panel

Date & Time: Monday, August 4, 1:30 PM

Venue: The Mart, 2nd Floor Worklife (Glass B2)

Admission: Open to all

MEDIA CONTACT

L.E.R. Public Relations

Phone: +1 (323) 433-4052

Email: info@lerpr.com

www.LERPR.com | @LER_Publicity

Yang is available for interviews and behind-the-scenes access. Local couples who have traveled out-of-state for wedding attire are also available for interviews.

About The Tailory New York

Custom Clothing For Everybody And Every Body

The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom tailoring. They believe custom suits are genderless, and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.