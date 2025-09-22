Katie Augustine Launches ECS Evolve Consulting Services to Guide Nonprofit Leaders into Planetary Evolution

International bestselling author and Earth advocate Katie Augustine launches ECS Evolve Consulting Services and the Be The Change™ program to guide nonprofit leaders into planetary evolution. / Photo Credit: Escobar Photography

International Bestselling Author announces Be The Change™ program for conscious nonprofit leadership

Many leaders want to operate their organizations in ways that create meaningful results while also supporting the planet to thrive.” — Katie Augustine

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International bestselling author, speaker, and Earth advocate, Katie Augustine, officially announces the launch of her new company, ECS Evolve Consulting Services, along with its flagship Be The Change™ program. ECS Evolve is a management consulting firm designed to help nonprofit leaders align strategy and growth with their values and a collective vision of a thriving planet. Through the company’s unique frameworks and consulting, Augustine guides mission-driven organizations in reducing their eco-footprint while expanding their impact more quickly.

Augustine says, “Many leaders want to operate their organizations in ways that create meaningful results while also supporting the planet to thrive.”

She continues, “After coaching thousands of clients to elevate their businesses, I’ve learned that when we align with values and consciousness-based principles, impact accelerates. ECS Evolve was created to help nonprofit leaders bring collective vision into their strategies so they can make a bigger difference, both for their organizations and for the world.”

Before introducing her flagship program, Augustine’s credibility speaks for itself. Recognized as a Top 15 Coach out of Cleveland by Influence Digest Media in both 2024 and 2025, she is also an International Bestselling Author in Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 12 (co-authored with Jim Britt and co-sponsored by Tony Robbins). Over the past 14 years, she has coached thousands of clients worldwide, guiding leaders and entrepreneurs to elevate their performance.

Her 22-years as a banking attorney, compliance director and risk consultant brings unique expertise in governance, compliance, and risk management, while her coaching work with the Brave Thinking® Institute has positioned her as a trusted senior coach and faculty member, training the next generation of coaches and thought leaders.

The Be The Change™ program features Augustine’s signature EVOLVE 6-Phase Framework, which equips leaders and their teams with clear structures to set vision, strategically plan and execute with accountability, and to foster collaboration across organizations.

The EVOLVE 6-Phase Framework:

Engage: Grounded in values and mindset tools that support higher-impact execution.

Vision: Define a clear personal, organizational, and collective vision and implement it.

Originate: Translate values and vision into a focused Origin Map with top objectives.

Launch: Develop and track an 120-day action plan with clear timelines, defined ownership, and established accountability.

Validate: Assess and adjust; Review, streamline, optimize and retire non-essential work.

Expand: Strengthen impact through collaboration, including shared structures, resources, and campaigns.

In addition to consulting services, Augustine is an ordained Minister of Walking Prayer through the Center for Sacred Studies, having studied for eight years with Indigenous elders, which deepened her ability to bring presence, reverence, and cross-cultural wisdom into her leadership work. She has also been involved in environmental and animal advocacy throughout her ministry, thereby humbly honoring the planet during this evolutionary time.

Learn more at ECSevolveconsultingservices.com and connect with Katie Augustine on LinkedIn.

About ECS Evolve Consulting Services

ECS Evolve Consulting Services, founded by international bestselling author and Earth advocate Katie Augustine, helps nonprofit leaders align strategy, sustainability, and growth with their values and a collective vision for a thriving planet. Services include strategic action planning, sustainable frameworks, environmental risk assessments, regenerative solutions, and leadership consulting. The firm’s Be The Change™ program features Augustine's signature EVOLVE 6-Phase Framework to increase impact while reducing eco-footprint. Visit ECSevolveconsultingservices.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

