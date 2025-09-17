Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Program to Support New Lithium Project

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII) will support the development of EMP Metals Corp.'s Project Aurora, a lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan.

The SCMII supports a wide range of innovative projects targeting 11 emerging critical minerals in Saskatchewan, including lithium. Project Aurora will involve building and operating a small-scale lithium refining demonstration facility to innovate and prove out a model for larger, commercial-scale lithium production in the future.

"This is an important and exciting step forward for Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "By approving this project under the SCMII, we are opening the door to new technology that will lead to new investment, good jobs, and a more sustainable energy future. Project Aurora will help strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a reliable supplier of the critical minerals the world needs and underscores our province's status as one of the best places in the world to invest in responsible resource development."

Project Aurora is a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks Technologies Inc. that builds on a successful lithium conversion pilot program. Saltworks will design and construct the demonstration plant, while EMP Metals will provide lithium brine from its Viewfield well and further infrastructure.

"We greatly appreciate the Saskatchewan government's approval of our application for SCMII funding," EMP Metals CEO Karl Kottmeier said. "Once again, Saskatchewan has proven that it is truly a supporter of new investment and technological development. With Project Aurora, EMP and our partner Saltworks Technologies are excited to be building lithium production in the province and bringing longer-term employment opportunities to the community. This support only deepens our commitment to our work in Saskatchewan."

"Saskatchewan is clearly focused on harnessing its critical minerals, entrepreneurship, and innovation capacity," Saltworks Technologies CEO Benjamin Sparrow said. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with EMP Metals and Team Saskatchewan to demonstrate next generation lithium extraction technologies that will help unlock new opportunities for current and future generations."

Launched in 2024, the SCMII follows private investment and provides transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits on eligible innovation commercialization projects. The program is designed to drive investments that lead to greater recovery, improved environmental outcomes and increased value-added processing or byproduct commercialization in the province's critical minerals sector.

Saskatchewan continues to be ranked as Canada's top jurisdiction for mining investment, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. In 2023, the province launched 'Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy' to foster sector growth, aligning with the Saskatchewan Growth Plan. The strategy aims to increase Saskatchewan's share of national mineral exploration to 15 per cent by 2030, double the number of critical minerals produced, and enhance output of potash, uranium and helium. It also seeks to establish Saskatchewan as a hub for rare earth elements.

To learn more about the SCMII, visit this link.

-30-

For more information, contact: