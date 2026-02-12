Robot Assisted Surgeries Strengthening Patient Care in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 12 - Released on February 12, 2026

Saskatchewan patients are benefiting from a newly added robot-assisted surgical (RAS) system located at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon.

This is now the fourth robotic system operating in Saskatchewan - one of the highest per capita of any Canadian province. Two other systems are located at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon and another was introduced to the Pasqua Hospital in Regina last fall.

"With the continued expansion of our robot-assisted surgical program, more patients will have access to minimally invasive surgical procedures that result in quicker recoveries close to home," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I want to extend a sincere thank you to our surgeons and health care teams for continuing to work together to help expand surgical access in our province.”

Since the fourth robotic system was launched in December 2025, nearly 20 surgeries have been performed at RUH in Saskatoon using the da Vinci Surgical System, including colorectal (partial or full removal of the colon) and hepatobiliary (affecting the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas) surgeries.

"The surgical robot at Royal University Hospital represents a major advancement in surgical innovation for Saskatchewan, enabling safer, more precise procedures and faster, more effective recovery for certain patients," Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Head of Surgery Dr. Michael Kelly said. "Robotic-assisted surgery strengthens surgical capacity, expands access across the province and reinforces Saskatchewan's leadership in advanced surgical care. With four robotic systems now in operation, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina, this cutting-edge technology is helping attract and recruit highly skilled surgeons and other team members. This will reinforce the province's surgical workforce and ability to deliver cutting-edge care."

In the past 12 months, 438 robot-assisted procedures have been performed in Saskatoon and 58 in Regina, which includes everything from common general surgeries, such as hernia repair, to specialized cancer treatment procedures for both male and female reproductive organs, such as proctectomies (prostate removal) and hysterectomies (uterus removal).

The Royal University Hospital Foundation contributed $150,000 to purchase the specialized patient bed required for the new surgical system at RUH.

"We would like to thank the Royal University Hospital Foundation (RUHF) and donors for purchasing advanced medical equipment to support our new surgical system," Cockrill said. "The RUHF is a valued partner in our shared mission to deliver high-quality care to patients in our province."

Since 2025, Saskatchewan has invested $2 million annually in ongoing funding to continue expanding the provincial surgical robotics program.

"Health care is collaborative, and we are excited to partner with the SHA and Ministry of Health on this initiative," RUH Foundation CEO Jennifer Molloy said. "Our donors have given the RUH surgical team access to this innovative tool, and we are so grateful to them for supporting this advanced technology that raises health care standards for the people of Saskatchewan."

