Governor Abbott Appoints Olguin To Texas Real Estate Commission
TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Scott Olguin to the Texas Real Estate Commission for a term set to expire January 31, 2031. The Commission's primary purpose is to protect the public in its dealings with real estate brokers and salespersons.
Scott Olguin of Horseshoe Bay is a vice president at Dimensional Fund Advisors. He previously served as a firefighter with the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and was director for the Central Texas Electric Cooperative. Olguin also served in the Texas State Guard and received an honorable discharge in 2010.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.