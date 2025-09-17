Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Olguin To Texas Real Estate Commission

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Scott Olguin to the Texas Real Estate Commission for a term set to expire January 31, 2031. The Commission's primary purpose is to protect the public in its dealings with real estate brokers and salespersons.

Scott Olguin of Horseshoe Bay is a vice president at Dimensional Fund Advisors. He previously served as a firefighter with the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and was director for the Central Texas Electric Cooperative. Olguin also served in the Texas State Guard and received an honorable discharge in 2010.

