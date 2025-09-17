Governor Abbott Names Greener Director Of The Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today named Jerome Greener as the Director of the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO). The TREO was created to find and eliminate unnecessary regulations in state agencies and create best practices for state agencies to reduce regulatory strains on Texans.

“Texans deserve a government that protects individual liberty and fosters economic opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office, we will cut red tape, streamline regulations, and put a check on the growth of the administrative state to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family. With a proven record of championing limited government and commonsense public policy, Jerome is an exceptional choice to lead TREO as it works to ease burdens on Texans and make government leaner, faster, and more accountable.”

Jerome Greener of San Antonio serves as Executive Vice President of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Before joining the Foundation in November 2020, Jerome served as the State Director for Americans for Prosperity and was Senior Advisor for Americans for Prosperity Action. Greener studied Politics and Business Administration at the University of Dallas.

In April, Governor Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 14 establishing the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. The legislation directs TREO to help state agencies identify and repeal unnecessary or ineffective rules, determine the regulatory costs placed on the public, and issue best-practice guidelines for how agencies adopt new rules and perform required analyses such as cost and employment impact statements.

In addition, it requires the Department of Information Resources, working with the Secretary of State and TREO, to build a user-friendly website where Texans can easily search state rules, see their subject matter, and identify the types of activities or businesses they regulate.