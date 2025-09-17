Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Carthage

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Carthage on Thursday, September 25. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.5 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small businesses continue to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Carthage brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Carthage

Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Panola College

1109 W. Panola St.

Carthage, TX 75633

Panel Session Topics:

Winning Workforce Strategies: Recruiting & Developing Talent

Grow or Go: Knowing When to Scale or Sell Your Business

Trending Now: Social Media Marketing & AI for Small Business

Fireside Chat: A Conversation with Entrepreneurs

Additional Speaker: Joe Esparza, Commissioner Representing Employers, Texas Workforce Commission

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for the last remaining 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.