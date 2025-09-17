Governor Abbott Hands Out Strait To The Heart Funds To Leander Area Flood Victims

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Leander, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund to present checks to families in the greater Leander area impacted by the catastrophic July 4th floods. This event is the third Governor Abbott has attended to present checks to families whose primary homes were damaged or destroyed. The funds come from the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert earlier this summer, hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick.

"We know you've been challenged in extraordinary ways," said Governor Abbott. "We want to be able to be a part of the process, not just now but in an ongoing way, to help you respond to those challenges. The financial assistance you leave with today will help you deal with the devastation left behind by the flooding. Our hope is that this check will assist you all in a meaningful way in the rebuilding process."

The Governor was joined at the check presentation by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

In July, Governor Abbott attended the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, which raised over $6 million to help support flood-impacted Texans.

Last month, Governor Abbott visited the Leander area to announce the re-opening of the Cow Creek bridge that was destroyed during the 4th of July floods.