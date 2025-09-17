Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center to Present Women’s A ...

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, with support from the Gonzaga Music department, is thrilled to announce an evening of exceptional vocal artistry with the all-women vocal ensemble Lyyra on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Lyyra is the only professional six-voice women’s a cappella group in the United States. and is redefining the genre of upper-voice music in the choral landscape, highlighting the astonishing capabilities within the full spectrum of women’s singing. With a broad texture and exhilarating range of sound, the group’s talented members specialize in classical, jazz, pop and folk music from diverse traditions and backgrounds, creating world-class musical experiences to inspire audiences everywhere.

Created by the VOCES8 Foundation to build support and visibility for upper voices and their potential, Lyyra’s premier 2024 U.S. and European tours received rave reviews, prompting the Passaeur Neue Press of Germany to say, “They are still at the beginning, but their sound is already perfect.”

Lyyra is passionate about music education and is part of The VOCES8 Foundation’s mission to actively promote “Music Education For All.” Through a broad range of work, collaborating with schools, universities and community organizations, the VOCES8 Foundation reaches up to 40,000 people annually. As part of their engagement at Gonzaga University, Lyyra will be conducting a master class for choir students, organized by Meg Stohlman, associate professor and director of choirs and vocal studies.

Lyyra delivers a performance that is both compelling and deeply meaningful. Their music radiates a warm sense of hope, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for a not-to-be-missed night of beautiful music.

Lyyra will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Avenue in Spokane. Reserved seats are $24-$44 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last). They are available online or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office, Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787.