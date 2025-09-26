Gonzaga Named One of Nation’s Most Innovative Universities in ...

Gonzaga University was newly recognized as one of America’s most innovative higher education institutions in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2026 rankings released today. Landing on the ranking of national universities for the seventh consecutive year, Gonzaga is listed among the top 24% of the 434 schools on the national list, and saw several programs land among the country’s best in their respective areas.

Gonzaga’s newly achieved spot at No. 48 on the U.S. News list of “Most Innovative National Universities” comes after previously being unranked in that category. This new ranking reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to forward-thinking approaches to student learning, expanding academic opportunities in new fields of study, and steadfast dedication to Gonzaga’s mission of educating students for lives of leadership and service for the common good in a rapidly changing world.

“This new recognition for innovation affirms Gonzaga’s focus on preparing students to thrive as leaders in a dynamic, interconnected global society,” says Gonzaga President Katia Passerini. “Every field is seeing incredibly rapid change, and the world our graduates are inheriting requires thoughtful and creative thinking. We are proud to be recognized for developing programs and practices that meet the evolving needs of our students and communities.”

Among the recent additions on campus reflecting Gonzaga’s innovative spirit is the establishment of the Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology, working in partnership with all academic areas to incorporate artificial intelligence in coursework while maintaining Gonzaga’s Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic identity and students’ pursuit of reflective and critical thinking.

Gonzaga has also added and enhanced academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, including in areas such as data science, cybersecurity, public health and neuroscience. Gonzaga’s Center for Lifelong Learning continually adds programs and partnerships to make a Gonzaga education possible for students beyond the traditional undergraduate experience, and the University recently made a significant investment in its research laboratory space in the John and Joan Bollier Center for Integrated Science and Engineering.

“These rankings reflect Gonzaga’s ability to blend tradition and innovation — honoring our Jesuit mission while embracing new opportunities to shape the future of education,” Passerini says. “We will continue to create environments where students develop as whole persons, excel in their fields and professions, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

Teaching and Service Learning Soar

Gonzaga’s faculty excellence was recognized once again in the U.S. News 2026 edition, with its “Undergraduate Teaching” ranking jumping 39 spots from last year to No. 17 in the nation. With a student-to-faculty radio of 12:1, Gonzaga prides itself on the personalized attention students receive from faculty members throughout the University who are experts in their respective fields.

“Having our excellent faculty recognized with this Undergraduate Teaching ranking is especially rewarding because I know the work our professors put in to educate and serve our students throughout their academic journeys,” says Interim Provost Mia Bertagnolli. “Gonzaga’s amazing faculty are dedicated to providing high-impact experiences that both challenge and nurture our students and equip them to go on to great things.”

Service Learning is another area where Gonzaga saw its ranking jump, moving from No. 21 last year to No. 15 in the nation in the U.S. News 2026 rankings. Service to others is inherent to a Gonzaga education and to the University mission, and the University’s regular presence in the Service Learning rankings is a testament in particular to the work of the Center for Community Engagement. Turning 30 this year, the CCE coordinates community-engaged learning opportunities for Gonzaga students to integrate meaningful community service as part of their education.

“Our students across academic disciplines embrace the idea of serving others when they choose to come to Gonzaga, and I’m always impressed with their willingness to continue engaging in service as part of their college experience,” says Molly Ayers, assistant dean of the Center for Community Engagement. “Having Gonzaga recognized for service-learning is an honor, and a testament to those students, as well as the faculty, staff and community partners who encourage and engage them in this work.”

Gonzaga was also recognized as being among the top 35% of “Best Value Schools” among national universities, and top 34% among “Best Colleges for Veterans” among national universities.

Significant Gains Across Academic Disciplines

Gonzaga’s reputation for quality undergraduate education and strong outcomes continues to be reflected in this year’s rankings, with notable placements in several ranking categories:

Undergraduate Engineering (non-doctorate): No. 21 (up from No. 23 last year)

No. 21 (up from No. 23 last year) Civil Engineering (non-doctorate): No. 14 (unranked last year)

No. 14 (unranked last year) Undergraduate Nursing: No. 59 (up from No. 74)

No. 59 (up from No. 74) Undergraduate Business: No. 88 (up from No. 114)

No. 88 (up from No. 114) Undergraduate Computer Science: No. 177 (up from No. 214)

Jennifer Shepherd, interim dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, says the rankings in engineering and computer science reflect the school’s efforts to keep student needs centered as programs grow and expand.

“We are always working with our students to expand opportunities both inside and outside the classroom, including new research and industry partnerships,” Shepherd says. “Whether through newly renovated laboratory spaces or a focus on innovative areas of study such as biomedical engineering and data science, our students are getting a world-class education rooted in Gonzaga’s Mission to form leaders who work for the common good.”

Gonzaga’s School of Business Administration continues to distinguish itself as a national leader in preparing students for careers of impact and purpose. In addition to its overall undergraduate business ranking, several areas within the business school were recognized in this year’s rankings:

Accounting: No. 26

No. 26 Finance: No. 20

No. 20 Entrepreneurship: No. 29

“These rankings affirm Gonzaga’s strength in developing ethical, innovative business leaders,” says Ken Anderson, Dean of the School of Business Administration. “Our programs are designed not only to deliver technical expertise but to cultivate creativity, character, and a commitment to service.”

Exceptional Student Outcomes

Gonzaga’s national reputation is further strengthened by its outstanding student outcomes:

93% of first-year students return for a second year, making Gonzaga’s retention rate one of the best in the nation.

93% of graduates secure jobs, graduate school admission, military service, or post-graduate service (e.g., Peace Corps, Teach for America, Jesuit Volunteer Corps) within one year of graduation.

86% of undergraduates graduate within six years, compared to the national average of 65%.

This year’s U.S. News rankings reaffirm Gonzaga’s reputation as an outstanding national university, one focused on providing a holistic education, enhancing critical thinking and preparing students for future lives of leadership and service.