2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) Wins Organization of the Year at Quantum World Congress

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ ), designated by the United Nations’ UNESCO, was selected as Organization of the Year by Quantum World Congress 2025 and announced at the conference.The International Year of Quantum Science and Technology is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the study of quantum mechanics to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. IYQ also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach.The 2025 Organization of the Year award is one of four prestigious Quantum Leadership Awards selected by a panel of senior global leaders from government, academia and industry.In accepting the award, Dr. Paul Cadden-Zimansky, one of the IYQ Global Coordinators, said, “IYQ would not have worked without the dozens of countries, hundreds of institutions, and thousands of people across the globe who believed in the mission of using the centennial of quantum mechanics as an occasion to improve public awareness of how central quantum is to our world.“I think everyone who is putting in time and effort to make IYQ a reality, from individuals independently initiating their own small events to leaders who got their institutions and companies behind it, share in this award and can take it as an encouragement to continue the mission of illuminating quantum science and technology for all as we enter the next quantum century.”Jonathan Bagger, CEO of the American Physical Society (APS), administrator of the year-long, worldwide initiative, added, "We are delighted that IYQ has been named the 2025 Organization of the Year as part of the Quantum Leadership Awards. By celebrating the contributions of quantum science to technological progress over the past century, this campaign has raised global awareness of how this vibrant research field can help address the world's most pressing challenges."The award to IYQ was in recognition of the difference the initiative has made in driving awareness of science, research and commercialization, and showing how quantum science and technology is used to advance vital missions.About Quantum World CongressQuantum World Congress 2025 was held at Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. The event is a global exposition and networking event that connects quantum leaders from around the world to discuss innovation and future implications within a holistic ecosystem which includes industry, academia, government, finance, philanthropy and community.About the International Year of Quantum Science & TechnologyThe United Nations declared 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) to mark the 100th anniversary of the study of quantum mechanics, and to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. It also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach. Anyone, anywhere, can participate in IYQ by helping others to learn more about quantum or simply taking the time to learn more about it themselves. More about IYQ can be found at quantum2025.org.

