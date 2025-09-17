Public meeting Sept. 30 for US 93 widening project near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Sept. 30, to share details of an upcoming US 93 widening project near Wickenburg that’s part of a long-term plan to divide the highway between Phoenix and Nevada.

The $46.5 million US 93 Vista Royale project is 6 miles northwest of Wickenburg, where ADOT plans to start work in late 2026 to widen 3 miles of the existing two-lane road to a four-lane divided highway.

ADOT’s public meeting will provide information about this project along with plans for widening two other segments of US 93, the main route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St. A formal presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to view a large map of the project and speak with the project team.

The project is between mileposts 190-193 and will:

Improve the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway

Construct a new two-lane frontage road on the east side of US 93 between Nine Irons Ranch Road and Antelope Creek Road

Construct a new two-lane southbound bridge across the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks

Construct a new roundabout at Moreton Airpark Road and Nine Irons Ranch Road

Feature 8-foot shoulders and broadband conduit

Provide accommodations for potential future roundabouts

ADOT will also share information on two other upcoming projects that are part of ADOT’s long-term vision of providing a four-lane divided highway all the way between Wickenburg and the Hoover Dam:

US 93 Wickenburg Ranch Way to SR 89: This project, also known as Gap A, will construct a four-lane divided highway between mileposts 193-194. It also will construct a roundabout at the intersection of US 93 and State Route 89. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026. This project is funded by a $26 million federal grant ADOT and the Town of Wickenburg secured to extend the length of the Vista Royale project.

US 93 Big Jim Wash: This project will construct a four-lane divided highway between mileposts 162-166. It includes replacing the Big Jim Wash bridge with a wildlife crossing and wildlife fencing. Construction is expected to begin in late 2027.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, the presentation will be posted afterward at the project website, azdot.gov/VistaRoyale.