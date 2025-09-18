Complimentary Webinar to Highlight Remote Scanning In-Suite Aide Training Requirements and Responsibilities

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Amy Peronace, MS, CRA, RT(R)(M), VP of Operations, RemoteRadTech Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO RadSite RSNA Banner

RadSite Hosting September 23rd Presentation Focused on MRI and CT Imaging Assistants

RadSite is honored to host this roundtable discussion featuring three thought leaders in the radiology field.” — Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s president and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™ , a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled “Remote Scanning In-Suite Aide Training Requirements and Responsibilities.”The event will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To join us for the complimentary webinar, click here to register.Moderator• Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSitePresenters• Jason Newmark, CRA, FAHRA, Executive Director, AHRA (The Association for Medical Imaging Management)• Amy Peronace, MS, CRA, RT(R)(M), VP of Operations, RemoteRadTech• Dr. Liana Watson, DM, R.T.(R)(M)(S)(BS)(ARRT), RDMS, RVT, FASRT, CAE, PMP, ICE-CCP, CEO ARRT“Remote scanning has taken off throughout the United States, so it is important to ensure the continuity and excellence of MRI and CT scanning services in hospitals and outpatient imaging centers,” notes Amy Peronace, MS, CRA, RT(R)(M), VP of Operations, RemoteRadTech. “I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on the key elements related to staffing, operations and quality assurance activities to promote the best quality and outcomes related to diagnostic imaging.”RadSite has been tracking remote scanning for MRI and CT outpatient imaging since 2021, and has recently launched the first standalone accreditation program in the U.S. for remote scanning. This webinar will focus on the essential role and responsibilities of the in-suite aides, also referred to as imaging assistants, who are co-located with the imaging system. These onsite staff members provide essential support to patients and remote scanning technologists. Our panel of experts will discuss the qualifications and experience required to ensure the continuity and integrity of imaging when the scanning technologist is remote. This interactive and dynamic session will cover current challenges in the field and key methods on how to optimize remote scanning programs.“With the widespread use of remote scanning operations and the need to ensure that similar safety practices are put into place as with conventional scanning, RadSite decided to create a formal accreditation program to help standardize key workflows, ensure proper staff training, and implement sound remote imaging protocols,” comments Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite President and CEO. “RadSite is honored to host this roundtable discussion featuring three thought leaders in the radiology field.”RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging, as well as a new program in remote scanning accreditation. To learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0, visit our website or contact the information below.To listen to webinars related to trends in remote scanning and RadSite’s accreditation process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . To speak to a RadSite representative, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

