Governor Ivey Prepares to Administer Rural Health Transformation Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced her next steps in preparing to administer the Rural Health Transformation Program. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act – which President Trump supported and Congress passed in July – includes the Rural Health Transformation Program, which empowers states to strengthen rural communities across America by improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes by transforming the healthcare delivery system.

“Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, Alabama and states across the country have an opportunity to make meaningful improvements in our rural healthcare systems. Alabama is a very rural state, and my goal is to ensure rural Alabamians have long-term and sustainable access to quality healthcare services,” said Governor Ivey. “Thank you to President Trump and Congress for the vision to Make Rural America Healthy Again. I look forward to Alabama submitting a strong plan.”

After President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law on Independence Day, the Governor’s Office began seeking and receiving from providers, stakeholders and interest groups on how Alabama could administer the Program to provide long-term improvement of health outcomes and healthcare delivery systems in rural Alabama. The governor also developed a state team and tasked the State Health Planning and Development Agency (SHPDA) with assisting in the development of the application for the Rural Health Transformation Program grant opportunity.

The state team here in Alabama consists of Governor Ivey, SHPDA, the Department of Finance and the Alabama Medicaid Agency. Following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issuing official guidance Monday, Governor Ivey also appointed individuals to a working group to help advise the state team.

The advisory group currently includes:

Joseph Marchant, CEO, Bibb Medical Center

Lother (Jim) Peace, President & CEO, Russell Medical Center

Charles (Max) Rogers, IV, Obstetrics, North Baldwin Infirmary

Susan Alverson, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Alabama Board of Pharmacy

Scott Harris, State Health Officer

Greg Nichols, Administrator, EAMC-Lanier Rural Emergency Hospital

John Waits, CEO, Cahaba Medical Care

Jeff Samz, CEO, Huntsville Hospital Health System

Dawn Bulgarella, CEO, UAB Health System

Natalie Fox, Interim CEO, USA Health

Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO, AltaPointe Health

Teresa Grimes, CEO, Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home

Peggy Benson, Executive Officer, Alabama Board of Nursing Representative

Clarence Ball, President and CEO, Ball Healthcare

Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger

State Senator Greg Albritton

State Senator Bobby Singleton

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter

State Representative Rex Reynolds

State Representative Anthony Daniels

“We look forward to working with the Governor’s Office, state partners and the Advisory Workgroup to make some transformational changes in the provision of services and care for the citizens in rural areas of our state,” said SHPDA Executive Director Emily Marsal. “Governor Ivey’s leadership in this process has already been vital and I appreciate her providing a way for our health care partners to come to the table with valuable knowledge and information to work on this CMS funding opportunity.”

The group will meet regularly and provide input for the state’s submission. The deadline for all states to submit applications is November 5, 2025.

###