Joan Baez Headlines Kepler's 70th Anniversary Benefit

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepler’s Books continues its 70th anniversary celebration with An Evening with Joan Baez , a benefit featuring the legendary singer, author, and artist on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the bookstore. Ms. Baez will reflect on her latest artistic projects, share memories of performing in Kepler’s stacks during the 1950s and 1960s, and speak about her lifelong love of books and music.She will be in conversation with Kimberly Ford, novelist and former UC Berkeley adjunct professor, known for her lively literary seminars at Kepler’s. The evening will also feature remarks from longtime Kepler’s supporter V.R.Ferose, author and Senior Vice President, Head of SAP Academy for Engineering, and bestselling thriller writer, Barry Eisler.Tickets are $200 per person and include a signed copy of Joan Baez’s illustrated collection, Am I Pretty When I Fly? Guests will enjoy wine, appetizers, and desserts at a reception before and after the program. To purchase tickets, go to www.www.keplers.org “For 70 years, Kepler’s has served as a cultural beacon and a gathering place for the ideas that shape our world. This anniversary celebration honors not only our past but also the future we’re building together,” said Praveen Madan, Board Member and Community Engagement Officer at Kepler’s. “Every ticket purchased directly supports the Kepler’s Literary Foundation programs — from bringing world-class authors to our community to nurturing the next generation of readers through youth literacy initiatives. Your presence will help ensure that Kepler’s continues to spark curiosity and foster community for generations to come.”This anniversary benefit is part of Kepler’s multi-month celebration honoring seven decades of its literary and cultural impact on the San Francisco Peninsula. Other fall highlights include:• September 21, 5:00 p.m. — Booker Prize winner Kiran Desai discusses "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" with Ellen Sussman.• September 24, 7:00 p.m. (Fox Theatre, Redwood City) — Renowned political economist Robert B. Reich presents his memoir "Coming Up Short" with Kepler's journalist-in-residence, Angie Coiro.• September 30, 7:00 p.m. — Dave Eggers in conversation with Amanda Uhle on her memoir "Destroy This House."• October 3, 7:00 p.m. — Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, presents "Why Fascists Fear Teachers", in conversation with Angie Coiro.• October 4, 4:00 p.m. — Debut YA author Alexandra Brown Chang discusses "By Invitation Only" with journalist Kyla Zhao.• October 7, 7:00 p.m. — Science writer Mary Roach on "Replaceable You", with Angie Coiro.• October 8, 7:00 p.m. — Sir Tim Berners-Lee with Thomas L. Friedman, discusses "This Is for Everyone", (sold out, but virtual tickets are available).• October 9, 7:00 p.m. — Oliver Burkeman presents "Meditations for Mortals".• October 15, 6:00 p.m. — Daria Mochly-Rosen and Emanuel Rosen discuss "The Life Machines", with Stanford professor Euan Ashley.• October 21, 7:00 p.m. — Literary critic John Freeman presents "California Rewritten", in conversation with novelists Elaine Castillo and Tommy Orange.• October 22, 1:00 p.m. — Writing craft workshop with Nina Schuyler, Jordan Rosenfeld, and Christine Walker.• October 22, 7:00 p.m. — Jane Chen, entrepreneur and inventor, shares her memoir "Like a Wave We Break".For the full anniversary program and tickets, visit www.keplers.org About Kepler’s BooksFounded in 1955, Kepler’s Books is an independent bookstore and cultural landmark in Menlo Park, California. For more than 70 years, it has served as the intellectual and cultural hub of the San Francisco Peninsula, offering acclaimed literary programming, community events, and a carefully curated selection of books. Kepler’s remains dedicated to promoting literacy, fostering critical thinking, and providing a vibrant gathering place for the exchange of ideas.

