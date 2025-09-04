Kepler’s Books Celebrates 70 Years With Block Party, Author Events, and More

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepler’s Books today announced new details about its 70th anniversary celebration this fall, including a festive, family-friendly Anniversary Block Party and a lineup of talks by acclaimed scientists, economists, and authors including: Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web; former Secretary of Labor Robert B. Reich; and prize-winning young adult authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro. The celebration honors Kepler’s seven decades of literary and cultural impact on the San Francisco Peninsula.Anniversary Block PartyThis community event takes place on Saturday, September 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. outside Kepler’s Books. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy:• Live music from Peninsula rock band Effie Zilch• A retro photo booth• Carnival games• Children’s story times• Raffle prizes• Snacks, drinks, and a giant 70th anniversary birthday cakeThe block party is free but an RSVP is recommended.Author Events ScheduleKepler’s renowned speaker series continues this fall with talks by award-winning literary figures, scientists, and journalists. Highlights include:• September 9 at 6:00 p.m.Carolina De Robertis and journalist Nico Lang discuss the importance of preserving and honoring trans voices. Moderated by novelist and critic Britta Stromeyer.• September 17 at 5:00 p.m.Katherine Applegate, Newbery Medalist, presents her new children’s book, Pocket Bear, in conversation with bestselling author Gennifer Choldenko.• September 21 at 5:00 p.m.Kiran Desai, Booker Prize-winning author, introduces her new novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, in conversation with Ellen Susman.• September 24 at 7:00 p.m. (Fox Theatre, Redwood City)Robert B. Reich, professor and renowned political economist, presents his memoir, Coming Up Short, with Kepler’s journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro.• September 30 at 7:00 p.m.Amanda Uhle joins author Dave Eggers to discuss her poignant, funny memoir, Destroy This House.• October 1 at 7:00 p.m.Bestselling authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro present The Court of the Dead, the sequel to The Sun and the Star. (Fox Theatre, Redwood City)• October 3 at 7:00 p.m.Public education advocate Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, a union of 1.8 million educators, health care professionals, and public-service workers, will discuss her new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers.• October 4 at 4:00 p.m.Debut author Alexandra Brown Chang discusses her YA novel, By Invitation Only, with journalist and author Kyla Zhao.• October 7 at 7:00 p.m.Science writer Mary Roach joins Kepler’s journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro to explore Replaceable You, her fascinating new book on regenerative medicine.• October 8 at 7:00 p.m.Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, joins us to explore his vision’s promise—and how it can be redeemed for the future in his new memoir, This is for Everyone. He will be in conversation with Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Thomas L. Friedman.• October 9 at 7:00 p.m.Oliver Burkeman, New York Times best-selling author, will present his new book, Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts.• October 15 at 6:00 p.m.Stanford scientist and entrepreneur Daria Mochly-Rosen and author Emanuel Rosen discuss their co-authored new book, The Life Machines, a groundbreaking look at mitochondria and human health, with distinguished Stanford professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, Euan Ashley.• October 21 at 7:00 p.m.Literary critic and editor John Freeman in conversation with novelist Elaine Castillo—shares insights from his new essay collection, California Rewritten, a deep dive into California’s literary landscape.• October 22 at 1:00 p.m.Kepler’s presents a special session on the craft of writing with top Bay Area instructors:Nina Schuyler, How to Write Stunning Sentences; Jordan Rosenfeld, The Sound of Story; and Christine Walker, A Writer’s Resolution, all faculty of Sibyl Writing Craft.• October 22 at 7:00 p.m.Jane Chen, entrepreneur and inventor of a life-saving infant incubator, shares her story in her new memoir, Like a Wave We Break.For full event details and tickets, please visit:About Kepler’s BooksKepler’s Books is an independent bookstore and cultural landmark in Menlo Park, California. For over 70 years, it has served as the intellectual and cultural heart of the San Francisco Peninsula, offering acclaimed literary programs, dynamic community events, and a carefully curated selection of books. Dedicated to promoting literacy, nurturing critical thinking, and fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas, Kepler’s continues to be a gathering place for readers and thinkers alike. Learn more at www.keplers.com

