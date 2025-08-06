KEPLER’S BOOKS CELEBRATES 70th ANNIVERSARY

Iconic Peninsula Bookstore Marks Milestone with Block Party, Author Events, and More

For 70 years, Kepler’s has been a cornerstone of the Peninsula’s cultural life. This milestone is our chance to thank the community for its unwavering support.” — Praveen Madan, Community Engagement Officer

MENLO PARK, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepler’s Books, the pioneering Bay Area bookstore and cultural institution, is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a season of literary and cultural events — including a block party, renowned author talks, and more.The free, family-friendly anniversary block party will take place September 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Kepler’s Plaza, featuring live music, local food vendors, a raffle, arts and crafts activities for children, a giant birthday cake, and more. The block party is free, but an RSVP is required.Kepler’s acclaimed author event series will highlight prize-winning novelists, journalists, and scientists, including:• Len Dell’Amico and Jim Newton with David Gans — August 17, 4 p.m.Music historian David Gans hosts filmmaker Len Dell’Amico (Friend of the Devil) and journalist Jim Newton (Beside the Rising Tide) for a deep dive into the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia’s cultural legacy.• Pamela Gullard — August 27, 6 p.m.Author Pamela Gullard presents her latest book of short stories, Lake Crescent and Other Spirits. The event will include a wine reception starting at 6:45 p.m.• Katherine Applegate with Gennifer Choldenko — September 17, 5 p.m.Beloved Newbery Medalist Katherine Applegate debuts her new children’s book Pocket Bear in conversation with bestselling author Gennifer Choldenko.• Kiran Desai — September 21, 5 p.m.The Booker Prize–winning author of The Inheritance of Loss discusses her newest novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.• Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro — October 1, 7 p.m.A special off-site event at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City featuring the two bestselling authors and their new fantasy for young readers, The Court of the Dead.• Mary Roach with Angie Coiro — October 7, 7 p.m.Science writer Mary Roach joins Kepler’s journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro to explore her fascinating new book on regenerative medicine, Replaceable You.A complete schedule of author events can be found at www.keplers.org/upcoming-events A Community Cornerstone for 70 Years“For 70 years, Kepler’s has been a cornerstone of the Peninsula’s cultural life,” said Praveen Madan, Kepler’s Community Engagement Officer. “This milestone is our chance to thank the community for its unwavering support — and to reaffirm our founding mission to serve as a gathering place for ideas and for imagining a better world.”Founded in 1955 by peace activist Roy Kepler, the store became a hub for Bay Area activists, musicians, artists, and literary figures, including Joan Baez and Jerry Garcia. Over the decades, Kepler’s has welcomed an extraordinary roster of authors and public figures — from Salman Rushdie to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Anthony Bourdain to Walter Isaacson — solidifying its reputation as a vital cultural institution.Additionally, Kepler’s is nationally recognized today for pioneering a hybrid business model that pairs a for-profit bookstore with a nonprofit events program — an approach now inspiring bookstores across the country.About Kepler’s BooksKepler’s Books is an independent bookstore and cultural landmark in Menlo Park, California. For more than 70 years, it has served as the intellectual and cultural hub of the San Francisco Peninsula, offering acclaimed literary programming, community events, and a curated selection of books. Kepler’s remains dedicated to promoting literacy, fostering critical thinking, and providing a vibrant gathering space for the exchange of ideas. Learn more at www.keplers.org

