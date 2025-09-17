Bold Call to Action: 'Abortion and The Senseless Assault on Reproductive Rights'

Abortion and The Senseless Assault on Reproductive Rights!

Dr. Dorris S. Woods’ powerful new book confronts the overturning of Roe v. Wade and defends the right to bodily autonomy

With the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade still reverberating across the country, Dr. Dorris Woods releases "Abortion and The Senseless Assault on Reproductive Rights!," a searing critique of what she calls a devastating blow to women's health, medical ethics, and American democracy. Designated a Pacific Book Review Notable Book, the work blends legal critique, public health advocacy, and deeply personal insight. Dr. Woods , a retired RN and Ph.D., uses her decades of experience in nursing and healthcare to dissect the real-world consequences of Roe's repeal. The book contends that removing abortion protections has triggered widespread confusion, medical trauma, and the erosion of doctor-patient autonomy. As she writes, "Perfect or not, Roe was working for America"—and its loss has led to chaos.A recent review by Lily Amanda of Pacific Book Review hails the book as "fiery" and "unapologetic," noting that Woods "calls out hypocrisy, ignorance, and political cowardice by name." The review praises the book's clear and urgent tone, calling it "a wake-up call" for healthcare providers, public policy advocates, and concerned citizens alike.Woods is also the author of two previous books focused on public health crises: "Breaking Point: Fighting to End America's Teenage Suicide Epidemic! and How to Prevent Diabetes: I Beat It and You Can, Too!"

