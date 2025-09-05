A Collection of Stories Rooted in Faith, Told with Humor and Heart

Wrong Again, Doglips

Rev. Roger Austin Releases New Book "Wrong Again, Doglips" - Offering Wisdom and Encouragement for Everyday Christians

With wit, warmth, and spiritual clarity, Reverend Roger Austin's " Wrong Again, Doglips " delivers a unique blend of personal anecdotes, biblical truths, and heartfelt reflections aimed at believers and seekers alike. This engaging book has earned the RECOMMENDED mark of distinction from the US Review of Books, where reviewer Barbara Bamberger Scott praises its "educational, amusing, and often profound sermons."The title, far from being offensive, is drawn from one of Rev. Austin's many memorable sermon messages. It encapsulates his folksy, down-to-earth approach to faith—using everyday experiences, humorous stories, and relatable parables to illuminate timeless truths. Readers will find guidance on building a deeper relationship with Jesus, understanding the Christian faith, and treating others with grace and kindness."Reverend Austin's words will have the power to bring readers to a fresh acceptance of the works and love of God and Jesus," writes Scott. She highlights the book's versatility in addressing sin, grace, and the modern-day dilemmas faced by Christians—offering real-life examples and spiritual insight grounded in scripture and compassion.Rev. Austin currently pastors Bridgewater Baptist Church in Virginia and has led six congregations. Known for his guitar-in-hand sermons and real-talk delivery, he brings a legacy of faith leadership to this volume. "Wrong Again, Doglips" builds on a life of ministry and encourages readers to stop rationalizing, start healing, and embrace God's call—one page at a time.Available now online and at major booksellers.

