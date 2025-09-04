Radio Stations and Record Stores Revs Up Rock Nostalgia

Radio Stations and Record Stores: More Distinctive Rock Hits from the Coffman Collection

Larry Coffman’s sequel dives deeper into rock history with behind-the-scenes stories and unforgettable tracks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran music historian Larry Coffman returns with “ Radio Stations and Record Stores: More Distinctive Rock Hits from the Coffman Collection,” a compelling continuation of his exploration into the heart and soul of rock & roll. Building on the momentum of his first volume, this book guides readers through a rich tapestry of influential songs, legendary artists, and cultural moments that shaped the music scene from the 1950s through the early 2000s.Grouped by thematic threads and musical motifs, the book captures the emotional depth and evolution of rock through genres like surf, country rock, garage, teen tragedy, and more. It also features an insightful history of American Bandstand and a virtual “road trip” to iconic landmarks tied to rock history—offering readers both a sonic and geographical journey.According to Pacific Book Review critic Anthony Avina, the book “does a remarkable job of compelling the reader to delve further and further into the rock and roll genre… a must-have mixtape of music nostalgia.” He adds that the author’s “passion and heart for this genre of music and these songs is felt in every chapter.”Written in a conversational, reference-style format, “Radio Stations and Record Stores” is perfect for casual readers, audiophiles, and die-hard rock fans alike. With carefully researched entries and deep reverence for the genre, Coffman cements his place as one of rock’s most dedicated chroniclers.For more information, visit: www.LarryCoffman.com . Book available on Amazon and other major online retailers. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.