Pavé The Way® Jewelry Launches at The Canvas During New York Fashion Week

"Stronger Together" necklace, available in Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Vermeil with ethically sourced diamonds. "Reduce Your Carbon Footprint" necklace, available in Sterling Silver with 18K Gold Vermeil with ethically sourced diamonds. "She Came | She Saw | She Conquered" necklace, available in Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Vermeil with ethically sourced diamonds.

Launch event supports Model Alliance’s advocacy for fair, safe, and sustainable work in fashion at The Canvas SoHo on September 19, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The WayJewelry, a social-enterprise company, will debut at The Canvas during New York Fashion Week with a special event supporting Model Alliance and celebrating the passage of New York’s Fashion Workers Act. The Pavé The Waycollection will be available at The Canvas’ SoHo and Oculus locations.On September 19 at The Canvas SoHo, Pavé The Wayand The Canvas will co-host an event benefiting Model Alliance, the New York–based organization advancing workers’ rights in fashion through research, policy initiatives, and campaigns that promote fair treatment, equal opportunity, and more sustainable industry practices. The convening will highlight the new protections New York’s models and creatives receive under the Fashion Workers Act, from contract transparency and timely payment to safeguards around AI use and consent.“While Fashion Week has always been a celebration of creativity, I believe it should also celebrate the people who make this industry possible,” said Joan Hornig, Founder, Owner, and Designer of Pavé The WayJewelry. “Partnering with Model Alliance for our launch puts worker dignity front and center and highlights how the Fashion Workers Act is a critical step toward fair treatment across the industry.”Pavé The WayJewelry has upheld a worker- and planet-respecting ethos since its founding 25 years ago. All pieces are crafted from 100% recycled sterling silver, 18K gold, and ethically sourced diamonds; packaging uses recycled muslin scrap pouches. From day one, the company has donated 100% of profit on every piece to the purchaser’s chosen charity, resulting in millions of dollars in donations across thousands of worthy causes. Joining The Canvas, a multibrand retailer for emerging and established designers committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, expands Pavé The Way’s platform for conscious consumerism and purpose-driven storytelling.About Pavé The WayJewelryPavé The WayJewelry creates fine jewelry that fuels impact. Using recycled precious metals, ethically sourced stones, and sustainable packaging, Pavé The Waydonates 100% of profit from every piece to the buyer’s chosen charity, honoring individual passions while driving collective change. For more information visit www.ptwjewelry.com About Model AllianceThe Model Alliance is a New York-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that advances workers’ rights in the fashion industry. From establishing child labor protections in the modeling industry to creating a lookback window for adult survivors of sexual abuse to pursue justice, they have made meaningful strides towards a safer, more equitable fashion industry and world. For more information visit www.modelalliance.org About The Fashion Workers ActThe Fashion Workers Act is first in the nation legislation that licenses and regulates model management companies and creates labor protections for models working in New York’s fashion industry. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Fashion Workers Act into law on December 21, 2024 and the law took effect on June 19, 2025. This month’s events mark the first New York Fashion Week with these protections in place. You can read more on the legislation and its protections at www.modelalliance.org/fwa About The CanvasThe Canvas is a multibrand fashion and design retailer of emerging and established brands with a demonstrated commitment to embracing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information visit https://thecanvas.global/ For press or wholesale inquiries and to see all collections, contact us at info@pavethewayjewelry.com or go to www.ptwjewelry.com

